Ken Buck to Congress: Screw You Guys, I'm Going Home

Rep. Ken Buck R-CO) has decided to call it quits early. He’s leaving this month instead of serving the rest of his term, which puts House Republicans in a bind as their majority, already razor-thin coming into this Congress—is now virtually non-existent. As some noted, the only remaining question is which liberal network Buck will pick to serve as its newest contributor (via Axios):
Ken Buck to resign from Congress next week, further tightening Johnson’s already razor-thin majority https://t.co/AjfrecxlvL— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 12, 2024
INBOX: Ken Buck says he's leaving Congress early, will resign ten days from now, March 22.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2024
Question is: Which liberal network landed Buck? CNN or MSNBC?
Ken Buck is resigning to spend more time with his family at MSNBC https://t.co/ojfKfoZcyw— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 12, 2024
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) said Tuesday he will resign from Congress later this month rather than serve out the remainder of his term through 2024.
Why it matters: The surprise announcement will cause House Republicans' already razor thin majority to dwindle even further.
What he's saying: "Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week," Buck said in a statement posted to social media.
Buck has been a thorn in the side of Republican leadership’s push to impeach Joe Biden and his Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, saying he’s not for tit-for-tat antics. Sir, there are no brownie points for taking the high road anymore. The Left will still slaughter you.
CNN or MSNBC? Where do you think Buck lands?
The man rushed right to CNN for an interview:
Right after announcing his resignation from Congress next week, Ken Buck appears on CNN to talk about it:— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 12, 2024
"I think this place is dysfunctional." pic.twitter.com/Xh3A6ohjgY
