Tipsheet

Ken Buck to Congress: Screw You Guys, I'm Going Home

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 12, 2024 3:05 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Ken Buck R-CO) has decided to call it quits early. He’s leaving this month instead of serving the rest of his term, which puts House Republicans in a bind as their majority, already razor-thin coming into this Congress—is now virtually non-existent. As some noted, the only remaining question is which liberal network Buck will pick to serve as its newest contributor (via Axios):

 Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) said Tuesday he will resign from Congress later this month rather than serve out the remainder of his term through 2024. 

Why it matters: The surprise announcement will cause House Republicans' already razor thin majority to dwindle even further. 

What he's saying: "Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week," Buck said in a statement posted to social media. 

Buck has been a thorn in the side of Republican leadership’s push to impeach Joe Biden and his Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, saying he’s not for tit-for-tat antics. Sir, there are no brownie points for taking the high road anymore. The Left will still slaughter you. 

CNN or MSNBC? Where do you think Buck lands?

***

The man rushed right to CNN for an interview:


