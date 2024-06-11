Garland Whines in the Washington Post About Holding DOJ Accountable
Biden Hosting Gun Control Event Hours After Hunter Found Guilty on Gun Charges

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 11, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden is hosting an event at the White House Tuesday afternoon aimed at subverting the Second Amendment rights of Americans and bolstering demands for gun control. 

"The President will deliver remarks at Everytown’s Gun Sense University at the Washington Hilton. He will highlight the progress to keep guns out of dangerous hands thanks to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and the Administration’s work to combat the epidemic of gun violence in America. This event will be covered by the in-town travel pool," the White House daily schedule states. 

The event will take place just hours after Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was found guilty on federal gun charges after lying on a background check. After illegally obtaining a gun while using drugs, his lover Hallie Biden - widow of Beau Biden - threw the gun in a dumpster next to an elementary school in Delaware. During the trial, Hallie testified that Hunter got her hooked on crack during their relationship. 

BREAKING: Delaware Jury Decides Hunter's Fate Spencer Brown
The gun control lobby has failed to condemn Hunter's violation of current gun laws as they advocate for additional crackdowns on firearm ownership for regular, law abiding Americans. 

President Joe Biden has maintained he will not pardon Hunter. He has not specifically ruled out a commutation if he is sentenced to prison. 



