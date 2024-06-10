After Weekend of Rage, Lawmakers Want to Know Who These Pro-Hamas Groups Really...
Kamala Harris' Mourning of Dead Palestinians Who Were Probably Terrorists Makes Sense at...
WATCH: Israel Releases Video From Saturday's Daring Hostage Rescue
Biden Reversed Course on ICC Sanctions Because of... George Clooney?
The Press Is Clearly Bothered by Israeli Success, and Mary Bruce Repeats Misinformation...
Media Analyst David Folkenflik: Fox News Is Guilty of What National Public Radio...
UN Security Council Passes Ceasefire Resolution Drafted by United States
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Sure Had a Convenient Issue During Her Sunday Show Appearance
CNN Segment Claims Israeli Hostages Were 'Released'
‘You Break It, You Fix It’: Ohio Bill Would Force Rioters to Pay...
A New Poll Shows If Americans Think It’s Acceptable to Change Your Gender
Okay, Does Anyone Believe This One From Joe Biden?
This Medical Group Just Took a Bold Stance Against Transgender Care for Kids
UN Security Council Must Take Action Against the Iranian Mullahs
Tipsheet

Chairman Jordan Calls Out Fauci's Lies in Letter Demanding Documents, Interview

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 10, 2024 8:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. During such an appearance, he lied and cast blame on others throughout, as Townhall covered. Congress will continue to hear from him if House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has anything to say about it, though. In a letter from last Friday, Jordan, who also chairs the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of theFederal Government, demanded documents from Fauci, and also called on him to appear before the Subcommittee.

Advertisement

In this case, Jordan is expecting answers from Fauci on how he contributed to government censorship over the COVID-19 pandemic. "We believe that you are uniquely positioned to aid the Committee’s oversight, as you served as Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden and Chief Medical Advisor for President Biden’s COVID-19 Response Team," Jordan's letter begins in part by mentioning. "During your tenure, the Response Team participated in extensive efforts to unconstitutionally monitor and censor Americans’ speech on social media platforms. Accordingly, we request that you appear for a transcribed interview and produce documents relevant to our investigation."

For months, Jordan has been highlighting censorship from the Biden administration in various editions of the "Facebook Files," including when it comes to relying on foreign activists who spread misinformation and targeted Townhall

On May 1, the Weaponization Select Subcommittee published a nearly 100-page report on "THE CENSORSHIP INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX: HOW TOP BIDEN WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS COERCED BIG TECH TO CENSOR AMERICANS, TRUE INFORMATION, AND CRITICS OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION," which is cited in the letter. 

Fauci's responses from last week came back to haunt him in Jordan's letter. "On June 3, 2024, you testified before the Oversight Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (Coronavirus Select Subcommittee) that you have “kept an ope nmind” about the lab leak theory and did not play a part in the 'push to downplay the lab leak theory.' This is false on its face," Jordan's letter charges in a particular punchy line. "It is also contradicted by Facebook’s decision to remove content about the lab leak theory because of 'pressure' from the Biden Administration, particularly the Response Team, of which you were a member."

Recommended

Okay, Does Anyone Believe This One From Joe Biden? Guy Benson
Advertisement

Such responses don't merely apply to last week's testimony, though. As the letter also mentions:

In addition, recent reporting from the Coronavirus Select Subcommittee alleges that you may have taken “part in a conspiracy amongst the highest levels of [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)]” to “destroy” or “hide” “official records regarding the origins of COVID-19,” including by conducting official business on your personal email and deleting official records in an attempt avoid the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and public disclosure to the American people.

...

...On November 23, 2022, you were deposed in Murthy v. Missouri (then-captioned Missouri v. Biden) and stated “I do not recall,” “I don’t remember,” or variations thereof at least 212 times.

Jordan is thus asking for the following documents:

1. All documents and communications, from January 1, 2019 to the present, between or among you and any employee, contractor, or agent of the Executive Branch of theUnited States Government referring or relating to the moderation, deletion, suppression, restriction, demonetization, or reduced circulation of content, or the accuracy or truth of content.

a. This request includes but is not limited to all documents and communications, from January 1, 2019 to the present, between or among you, Peter Daszak, Francis Collins, and any other Executive Branch employee, contractor, or agent referring or relating to the deletion of records or use of alternate methods of communication to avoid FOIA requests, congressional oversight, and/or discovery in litigation related to documents and communications responsive to Request 1.

2. All documents and communications, from January 1, 2019 to the present, between or among you and any employee, contractor, or agent of the NIAID and any technology company, including social media companies, referring or relating to the moderation, deletion, suppression, restriction, demonetization, or reduced circulation of content, or the accuracy or truth of content.

Advertisement

Jordan's letter indicates Fauci is expected to produce all documents and schedule his interview by June 21. 


Tags: ANTHONY FAUCI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Okay, Does Anyone Believe This One From Joe Biden? Guy Benson
LIVE: Day 6 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
It's Been a Fantastically Terrible Few Days for Hamas Monsters and Their Sick Supporters Guy Benson
How Much Would the Regime Media Cover for Its Number One Choice, Joe Biden? Kurt Schlichter
After Weekend of Rage, Lawmakers Want to Know Who These Pro-Hamas Groups Really Are Katie Pavlich
UN Security Council Passes Ceasefire Resolution Drafted by United States Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Okay, Does Anyone Believe This One From Joe Biden? Guy Benson
Advertisement