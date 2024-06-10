Chairman Jordan Calls Out Fauci's Lies in Letter Demanding Documents, Interview

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. During such an appearance, he lied and cast blame on others throughout, as Townhall covered. Congress will continue to hear from him if House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has anything to say about it, though. In a letter from last Friday, Jordan, who also chairs the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of theFederal Government, demanded documents from Fauci, and also called on him to appear before the Subcommittee.

In this case, Jordan is expecting answers from Fauci on how he contributed to government censorship over the COVID-19 pandemic. "We believe that you are uniquely positioned to aid the Committee’s oversight, as you served as Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden and Chief Medical Advisor for President Biden’s COVID-19 Response Team," Jordan's letter begins in part by mentioning. "During your tenure, the Response Team participated in extensive efforts to unconstitutionally monitor and censor Americans’ speech on social media platforms. Accordingly, we request that you appear for a transcribed interview and produce documents relevant to our investigation."

For months, Jordan has been highlighting censorship from the Biden administration in various editions of the "Facebook Files," including when it comes to relying on foreign activists who spread misinformation and targeted Townhall.

On May 1, the Weaponization Select Subcommittee published a nearly 100-page report on "THE CENSORSHIP INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX: HOW TOP BIDEN WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS COERCED BIG TECH TO CENSOR AMERICANS, TRUE INFORMATION, AND CRITICS OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION," which is cited in the letter.

Fauci's responses from last week came back to haunt him in Jordan's letter. "On June 3, 2024, you testified before the Oversight Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (Coronavirus Select Subcommittee) that you have “kept an ope nmind” about the lab leak theory and did not play a part in the 'push to downplay the lab leak theory.' This is false on its face," Jordan's letter charges in a particular punchy line. "It is also contradicted by Facebook’s decision to remove content about the lab leak theory because of 'pressure' from the Biden Administration, particularly the Response Team, of which you were a member."

Such responses don't merely apply to last week's testimony, though. As the letter also mentions:

In addition, recent reporting from the Coronavirus Select Subcommittee alleges that you may have taken “part in a conspiracy amongst the highest levels of [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)]” to “destroy” or “hide” “official records regarding the origins of COVID-19,” including by conducting official business on your personal email and deleting official records in an attempt avoid the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and public disclosure to the American people. ... ...On November 23, 2022, you were deposed in Murthy v. Missouri (then-captioned Missouri v. Biden) and stated “I do not recall,” “I don’t remember,” or variations thereof at least 212 times.

Jordan is thus asking for the following documents:

1. All documents and communications, from January 1, 2019 to the present, between or among you and any employee, contractor, or agent of the Executive Branch of theUnited States Government referring or relating to the moderation, deletion, suppression, restriction, demonetization, or reduced circulation of content, or the accuracy or truth of content. a. This request includes but is not limited to all documents and communications, from January 1, 2019 to the present, between or among you, Peter Daszak, Francis Collins, and any other Executive Branch employee, contractor, or agent referring or relating to the deletion of records or use of alternate methods of communication to avoid FOIA requests, congressional oversight, and/or discovery in litigation related to documents and communications responsive to Request 1. 2. All documents and communications, from January 1, 2019 to the present, between or among you and any employee, contractor, or agent of the NIAID and any technology company, including social media companies, referring or relating to the moderation, deletion, suppression, restriction, demonetization, or reduced circulation of content, or the accuracy or truth of content.

Jordan's letter indicates Fauci is expected to produce all documents and schedule his interview by June 21.

#BREAKING: Chairman @Jim_Jordan Demands Dr. Fauci Appear for Transcribed Interview About Censorship Efforts During COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/yzRYuJH6oI — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) June 7, 2024

Dr. Fauci says that he didn’t downplay the lab leak theory.



Nobody believes that.



The Committee has uncovered proof that the Biden White House pressured Big Tech to censor Americans during COVID-19.



And he needs to answer for that. https://t.co/qUcDFHtIvT — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 10, 2024



