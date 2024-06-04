Fauci Just Keeps Lying and Lying and Lying

Dr. Anthony Fauci -- the embodiment of Science Itself, in his own mind -- appeared before a House panel yesterday, his first testimony since quasi-retiring from public life. The session arrived on the heels of several revelations, including Fauci's apparent admission that some of the "science" we were indignantly instructed to follow by people like him was effectively made up, saying that it "sort of just appeared." This included the six-foot distancing guidance, as well as child masking. Neither practice, implemented far and wide, was harmless. The former policy wreaked havoc in all sorts of ways, especially for business owners struggling to comply with the nonsense "science" while trying to keep their doors open. The latter policy amounted to anti-scientific cruelty to kids, whose faces were muzzled with no strong medical basis, exacerbating learning and cognitive setbacks for many. Another recent development revealed that Fauci's right-hand man had boasted in emails about suppressing information and bypassing legally-mandatory transparency (FOIA) requests, including via evidence destruction:

Advertisement

Here's back to back to back to back incriminating emails — a bona fide conspiracy at NIAID to conceal emails. pic.twitter.com/i2AAQEmHYt — Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) May 22, 2024

Subpoenaed private emails from Dr. Fauci’s senior adviser, David Morens, now show how NIH officials and EcoHealth President Peter Daszak sought to conceal their lapses. After the Trump administration in April 2020 suspended funding for EcoHealth, Dr. Morens rallied to Mr. Daszak’s defense. “There are things I can’t say except Tony [Fauci] is aware and I have learned there are ongoing efforts within NIH to steer through this with minimal damage to you, Peter, and colleagues, and to nih and niaid,” Dr. Morens wrote to Mr. Daszak on April 26, 2020. “I have reason to believe that there are already efforts going on to protect you.” (NIAID is the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Dr. Fauci directed from 1984 through 2022.) Dr. Morens led the Daszak protection program. His subpoenaed emails show that he helped edit EcoHealth’s press releases and worked to get its funding restored. He also sought to thwart Freedom of Information Act requests by outside groups regarding the EcoHealth grant. On Feb. 24, 2021, Dr. Morens wrote to Boston University scientist Gerald Keusch: “I learned from our foia lady here how to make emails disappear after i am fioa’d [sic] but before the search starts, so i think we are all safe. Plus i deleted most of those earlier emails after sending them to gmail.”

You'll recall that Daszak is the figure who was desperate to derail the (almost certainly correct) 'lab leak theory,' based on his own professional and financial interests, to which Fauci was also tied. Daszak famously thanked Fauci for running interference on the subject, as Fauci had fairly aggressively downplayed the Wuhan Lab hypothesis that was privately discussed as highly likely from the earliest days, before everyone was told to shut up about it. Morens assured Daszak that there were "efforts" afoot to "protect" him. Morens also breathed a sigh of relief that "we are all safe" due to a process he'd discovered to delete evidence that had been requested. "Safe"? From what? That bolded portion of the excerpt above describes outright illegal conduct. This is sinister stuff, especially considering the stakes. More explosive findings from these non-deleted emails:

Government officials are required by law to preserve their emails and to conduct government business on government accounts. Dr. Morens didn’t, and his emails suggest Dr. Fauci might also have used private addresses in this manner. Dr. Morens wrote to Mr. Daszak on April 21, 2021: “PS, i forgot to say there is no worry about FOIAs. I can either send stuff to Tony on his private gmail, or hand it to him at work or at his house. He is too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble.”...Dr. Morens wrote to another outside collaborator, Baylor College of Medicine’s Peter Hotez, on June 28, 2021, that he had deleted all his emails related to the Covid origin “when the s— started hitting the fan.” “I feel pretty sure Tony’s was too. The best way to avoid FOIA hassles is to delete all emails when you learn a subject is getting sensitive.”

Advertisement

This Morens figure isn't some random, fringe character. He was a very close Fauci associate for decades, described by some as his 'right-hand man.' His title was 'senior adviser' to Fauci. Given the absolutely scandalous nature of his admissions, Moren's stated behavior is a real problem for Fauci, so Fauci decided to try to pretend that he didn't really work too closely with Morens, who didn't really advise him very much, per se. Slippery, credulity-straining damage control:

I’m sorry, but Fauci claiming that the guy with the title “Senior Advisor to the NIAID Director” wasn’t actually an adviser to him (the NIAID Director) on substantive issues is just not believable, and makes it harder to trust Fauci was not aware of Morens’ actions. pic.twitter.com/zgUbZqEsrm — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 3, 2024



Another telling exchange on Monday occurred when Fauci was pinned down with his own words, describing how deputizing institutions like schools and businesses to make people's lives difficult for unvaccinated people would successfully coerce many people into getting the shots. Rather than owning his vindictive-sounding comments, Fauci claimed the plain meaning of his words, very much in context, was "not what I was referring to." Yes, it most certainly was:

Fauci: "When you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit and they get vaccinated."

McCormick: "Shame on you."

LISTEN... pic.twitter.com/JsGXhcK1op — The Independent with Scott Atlas (@ScottAtlas_IT) June 3, 2024

Advertisement



He said what he said, on tape. It's crystal clear what he meant. Other Fauci deflections, obfuscations, dissembling, and parsing might succeed in confusing a lot of people who aren't following these twists and turns closely. But this one is easy to understand. Fauci was reveling in the reality that universities and employers could make people's lives miserable unless or until they complied with vaccine guidelines or requirements. To attempt 'that's not what I really meant' spin is not merely feeble, but obviously dishonest. And if he's willing to mislead so brazenly about something this unambiguous -- just like trying to convince people that his own senior adviser didn't really advise him -- people are well within their rights to distrust anything or everything else Fauci asserts. He insists that any allegation that he helped cover-up the lab leak theory are "absolutely false and simply preposterous.” Based on quite a bit of evidence, and his untrustworthiness, I simply don't believe him. My overall reaction:

My top takeaways from today’s Fauci testimony on @OutnumberedFNC: pic.twitter.com/oTEfTQtjwy — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 3, 2024



When Fauci wants credit, as he almost always does, he is The Science. When there's a problem, it's suddenly someone else's issue, over which he suddenly wields no real control or authority:

Advertisement

People were forced to die alone, without their loved ones, because of this man. https://t.co/kGVChNjDtu — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 3, 2024



A weaselly, cowardly performance. I'll leave you with Dr. Marty Makary's review of Fauci's Hill visit. Be sure to listen all the way to the end for a substantive rebuttal to Fauci's freshly-repeated claim that sensible, Sweden-style COVID policies (as laid out in the suppressed Great Barrington Declaration) would have killed an additional one million Americans: