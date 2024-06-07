The Backdrop of Biden's D-Day Speech Was Glaring
Tipsheet

Here's What Chuck Schumer Has to Say About the Senate Race for New Jersey

Rebecca Downs
June 07, 2024 2:30 PM

Not only is the embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) not resigning after facing multiple federal indictments on bribery charges, he's also running for reelection. On Monday, he submitted more than enough signatures to run as an Independent, and so it will be a race between him, Democratic Rep. Andy Kim, and Republican Curtis Bashaw. Kim is favored to win, and yet Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) doesn't appear ready to support the Democratic nominee.

When asked by CNN about supporting Kim, Schumer gave a sort of non-answer about how "we are going to make sure a Republican is not elected." What does that mean? And how much work do Democrats think they actually need to do in what's regarded as a "Safe" or "Solid Democratic" race?

Not only is it curious that Schumer won't come out and say he'll support the Democratic nominee, but he also looks to have been changing his story when it comes to his take on the race. When asked on Tuesday, Schumer declined to comment, citing the primary occurring that day

Not only was Kim declared the Democratic nominee that night, minutes after the polls closed, but Menendez's son, Democratic Rep. Rob Menendez in New Jersey's 8th Congressional District, had his own primary. Ultimately, he survived a hardfought challenge from Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla, earning 53.2 percent of the vote.

That Menendez had handed in his signatures on Monday was a risky move, as it could have hurt his son's chances, though it ultimately wasn't enough to cost him his primary. 

The Associated Press reported that at the courthouse on Monday, Menendez was quoted as saying in Spanish he's not changing political parties by running as an Independent. "[N]o, independent doesn’t mean I’m changing," he said. 

Time also highlighted how the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is weighing in on the race:

Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, who’s running the Senate Democrats’ campaign operation, dismissed the notion that Menendez’ decision could hurt the party’s candidate, saying “the Democrat is going to win.” But his Republican counterpart, Steve Daines of Montana, smiled and quipped: “Keep your eye on New Jersey.”

Say what you will about Democrats, but they appear to stick by their own. A notable exception is Sen, John Fetterman (D-PA) who has been trolling Menendez and who has been a vocal supporter of Kim.

Fetterman has even made use of now former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to go after Menendez through a Cameo message. Santos was expelled last December via an effort from his fellow New York Republicans, after facing federal bribery charges and a damning report from the House Ethics Committee. Santos has not been found guilty, though, and so a new precedent was set, as all previously expelled members had been convicted of a crime or fought for the Confederacy.

