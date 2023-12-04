John Fetterman Sends Bob Menendez a Message...From George Santos?

The art of political trolling entered a new era on Monday afternoon when U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), via his campaign, purchased from Cameo — a company offering personalized video messages from "your favorite stars" — a video message from ousted former Congressman George Santos (R-NY) to embattled U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

Here's how this all came to be, according to the parties involved. Per a spokesperson for Fetterman's campaign, the fee charged by Santos was covered by campaign funds. Santos is currently charging $200 per video, up significantly from the $75 cost he initially launched with on Monday morning. Fetterman's team received the completed video just 16 minutes after requesting it, which may be a Cameo record.

Here's what Santos said in the Cameo message:

Hey, Bobby! Uh, look, I don't think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble, and want to kick you out, and make you run away — you make 'em put up or shut up. You stand your ground, sir. And don't get bogged down by all the haters out there. Stay strong! Merry Christmas.

Here's the thing: Santos didn't know the "Bobby from Jersey" for whom the Cameo was requested was actually Senator Bob Menendez, per a response from the budding Cameo star Santos himself who is taking everything — including his new $200-a-pop stream of income — in stride.

I love this! I wish I knew the Bobby in question! LOL 😂 https://t.co/kPyNX1tffy — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 4, 2023

A review of other sample videos on Santos' Cameo profile page shows there's a diverse list of topics and occasions for which Santos has received requests. From messages to fantasy football teams to get well soon messages to post-operative friends, this somewhat unexpected rebound for Santos seems to be taking off. His advice to recipients of his video messages includes "Live life, laugh, and let the haters hate because they’re always gonna hate" and "Botox keeps you young, fillers keep you plump."

Other politicians looking for a quick way to troll might want to act quickly, however, as Santos' profile shows that fewer than 25 personalized videos remain — for now.