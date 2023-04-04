Jill Biden's Latest Suggestion Has Everyone Laughing...at Her
A Very Dark Day for America
Why Won't Biden Talk About the Indictment of His Top Political Rival?
Trump Has a Message for Supporters While Leaving for Court
Jim Jordan Blasts Potential Gag Order Against Trump
BREAKING: Donald Trump Enters Plea on 34 Charges
White House Repeats Debunked Claim Biden 'Did Something' to Stop CCP Spy Balloon
Dem Rep Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene at Trump Arraignment
Manhattan in Chaos Ahead of Trump Arraignment
Is the Biden Admin Doing Anything About China's 'Trojan Horse' Cranes at U.S....
Nikki Fried, Head of Florida’s Democrats, Is Arrested, and the Idiocy Unspools From...
Oh, So the Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Is a Biden Donor
Failed DeSantis Challenger Nikki Fried Arrested While Protesting Florida Abortion Bill
2024: Trump, DeSantis, and Having the 'Right' Sort of Political Enemies
Tipsheet

Marco Rubio Warns 'We Are Going to Regret This Day for a Very, Very Long Time'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 04, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

While Democrats may claim to see former and potentially future President Donald Trump's indictment and arraignment as a somber occasion, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) put forth a message to explain why it really is. The senator and 2016 presidential candidate released a video statement on Twitter. 

"Put aside for a moment whether you like Trump or not like him, whether you're for him or not for him, today is a bad day for all of us. Today, American politics crosses a line that it's never going to come back from," Rubio warned. "After today, after today, especially on the basis of how ridiculous these charges are, after today, every prosecutor in America who wants to make a name for themselves, now is going to have permission to go after someone in the other party," he emphasized, offering how this could have future political ramifications.

This includes how Republicans could go after Democrats now. 

"What's going to stop some Republican or conservative prosecutor now from saying, 'Well, I'm going to go after Joe Biden, or his family, or Bill Clinton, or Hillary Clinton, or Nancy Pelosi, whoever?'" Rubio asked. "What's going to stop them? Nothing's going to stop them because today, we set a new normal. Today, we set the new normal that if you really want to take someone down, nothing should stop you, you should be able to manipulate the law any way you want to charge someone."

Rubio also raised issues with the charges themselves. "And what really is damaging is the charges here...are absurd," he pointed out. "You're talking about a misdemeanor, if proven, a misdemeanor, that had a statute of limitation that expired. So this prosecutor has decided to link it to a federal charge, election law charge, that the federal government decided not to pursue, and all of it built on the testimony of a convicted liar, of a convicted liar," Rubio added. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Donald Trump Enters Plea on 34 Charges Spencer Brown

Not only is it "more than just political," Rubio warned, "it's poison to our country" and "will permanently change politics forever." Reminding people that it doesn't matter if they like Trump or not and that "we are going to regret this day for a very long time," Rubio recapped how "we are setting a new normal, a damaging new normal that is going to disfigure American politics and put us on a destructive road. We are going to regret this day for a very, very long time."

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is reportedly bringing 34 felony charges against the former and potentially future president. According to unconfirmed information leaked Monday night to Yahoo! News, which Bragg's office declined to comment on, the charge of falsification of business records could have been brought as a misdemeanor. Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said in an interview on "Good Morning America" that "there will be no guilty plea."

When it comes to Bragg wanting to "make a name for" himself, Matt Walsh also issued a warning about the consequences.

Rubio's message came on Tuesday, the day of Trump's arraignment. Fallout is already being witnessed, as chaos reigns in New York City while Trump supporters and opponents clash, as highlighted by Spencer. 

Katie provided details of the arraignment earlier:

Once Trump is arraigned, the indictment against him will be unsealed and the details of the charges will be revealed. After the federal government, through the Department of Justice and Federal Election Commission passed on prosecution, Bragg is reportedly bringing felony charges against Trump. Cameras will not be allowed in the court room.

"Marco" has been trending on Twitter, in part due to his video message. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MARCO RUBIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Donald Trump Enters Plea on 34 Charges Spencer Brown
Oh, So the Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Is a Biden Donor Mia Cathell
Kid Rock Has the Best Response to Bud Light After Its Partnership With Trans Activist Leah Barkoukis
Nikki Fried, Head of Florida’s Democrats, Is Arrested, and the Idiocy Unspools From There Brad Slager
A Very Dark Day for America Townhall Staff
Trump Has a Message for Supporters While Leaving for Court Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: Donald Trump Enters Plea on 34 Charges Spencer Brown