Here's Who Just Entered the Race for Senate GOP Leader

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has entered the race to become the next Senate Republican leader.

The Florida Republican announced his plans in a letter to his colleagues on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"I believe that our voters want us to use this leadership election to make a choice to upend the status quo in Washington," Scott said in the letter. "If you also believe this to be true and want a leader dedicated to that principle, I would be honored to have the opportunity to earn your support."

The race to replace Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who will exit the role next year, already has two Republicans vying for the position: Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota.

"Scott could be an attractive choice for some conservatives, as both Thune and Cornyn are viewed as McConnell allies," Axios noted. "Unlike Scott, Thune and Cornyn...both have had troubled relationships with former President Trump."

In the letter, Scott highlighted the importance of working with the former president, whom he's known since before either of them entered politics.

"As Republican leader, I will protect senators' interests while helping President Trump accomplish his goals," he said.

Scott argued big changes will need to be made to turn the country around.

"This is not a time to make small adjustments, I believe we need a dramatic sea change to save our country and that’s why I’m running to be Republican leader," he wrote.

While asking for support, Scott acknowledged that he would not gain everyone's vote in the conference and even noted that those who wish to keep the status quo should not vote for him.

Senator Rick Scott has announced he’s running to replace Mitch McConnell as GOP Leader. Here is his Dear Colleague letter announcing his bid. pic.twitter.com/ygSMwd7DfQ — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) May 22, 2024



