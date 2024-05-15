Is This Why Hillary Clinton's Play Is Failing?
Biden Agrees to Debate Trump: 'I'll Even Do It Twice'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 15, 2024 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

On Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden's political X account shared a 12-second video clip of him challenging former and potentially future President Donald Trump to two debates. Trump has been calling for Biden to debate for months.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020," Biden claimed. "Since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal, I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald--I hear you’re free on Wednesdays," he added.

The video is now a pinned post to Biden's account. 

That Wednesday statement is almost certainly a reference to how New York courts are off on Wednesdays, something of a reminder as to how politicized and weaponized these unprecedented criminal cases against Trump are. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during Tuesday's briefing wouldn't even speak to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) showing up to the New York hush money case against Trump, as she admitted it's "related to 2024 elections."

Further glorifying the use of criminal cases as election interference, the Biden HQ account reposted the video along with a link to purchase "FREE ON WEDNESDAY" shirts. 

Trump's already agreed to the debates, and we're looking at a much more accelerated schedule than what the debate commission had for September and October. In this case, we're looking at June and September. 

Fox News obtained a letter from Biden's reelection campaign that was sent to the Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday morning. Trump not only accepted, but he threw in some fighting words of his own. His Truth Social post in response also went after Biden's policies as well as his cognitive abilities. 

As the Fox News report mentioned:

"Crooked Joe Biden is the worst debater I have ever faced—he can't put two sentences together," Trump told Fox News Digital.  "Crooked is also the worst president in the history of the United States, by far." 

Trump told Fox News Digital that "it is time for a debate to take place—even if it has to be held through the offices of the Commission on Presidential Debates, which are totally controlled by Democrats and who, as people remember, got caught cheating with me with debate sound levels."

"I'm ready to go," Trump said. "The dates that they proposed are fine. Anywhere. Anytime. Any place. Let's see if Joe can make it to the stand-up podium."

"The proposed June and early September dates are fully acceptable to me," Trump told Fox News Digital. "I will provide my own transportation."

The Trump campaign had taken great issue with the September and October schedule, especially given that early voting will have already started. 

Trump also spoke to Hugh Hewitt about accepting the debate, as he discussed the two of them playing golf. He did express doubt that Biden would show up, though.


