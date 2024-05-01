Trump Campaign Wanted Earlier Debates, but Commission Is Sticking to Original Schedule

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump has made it known that he is eager to debate President Joe Biden. Against the advice of some fellow liberals and the non-answers from the Biden team, the current president said last Friday he was "happy to debate" Trump. That being said, the first debate won't take place until September 16, at Texas State University in San Marcos. As Fox News reported, that date is in place despite the Trump campaign's request for earlier ones.

As a statement from the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) referenced in part, "The CPD is proceeding with production and broadcast plans at its four debate sites as also announced on November 20, 2023."

In response, Trump campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles released a statement pointing out how the schedule in place means debates don't start until early voting has already taken place.

"The Presidential Debate Commission’s schedule does not begin until after millions of Americans will have already cast their ballots. This is unacceptable, and by refusing to move up the debates, they are doing a grave disservice to the American public who deserve to hear from both candidates before voting begins. President Trump has stated he will debate Joe Biden anytime, anywhere, anyplace, and Joe Biden himself just agreed to debate," their statement pointed out, calling to mind Trump's eagerness to appear on the stage alongside Biden once more.

The statement also extended an invitation for earlier debates. "We are committed to making this happen with or without the Presidential Debate Commission. We extend an invitation to every television network in America that wishes to host a debate, and we once again call on Joe Biden’s team to work with us to set one up as soon as possible. The American people deserve it," it continued.

Earlier this week, Trump himself again reiterated his willingness to debate.

ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANY PLACE!



Donald Truth Social 11:09 PM EST 04/28/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 29, 2024

LaCivita and Wiles had previously called for earlier debates in a letter that is mentioned in the Fox News report, and which Leah also covered last month.

As Leah mentioned, RNC chairman Michael Whatley and Lara Trump also issued a statement in support:

In a statement responding to the letter, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chairman Lara Trump agreed, noting it’s a “grave disservice to voters” to hold debates too late in the election cycle. “The RNC has long pushed for reforms that foster truly free and fair debates,” they said. “Election calendars have become longer than ever before — and scheduling debates after millions of Americans have already cast their ballots does a grave disservice to voters who want to hear solutions to the economic, border, and crime crises created by Joe Biden. It’s no wonder that Biden wants to return to the basement and avoid accountability for his failures, but Americans deserve to see the contrast between his weaknesses and President Trump’s vision to Make America Great Again.”

So far, there will be debates on September 16, October 1, and October 9, with a vice presidential debate held in between the first and second presidential debates, on September 25.

It makes sense for Trump to want to debate, likely as a way to show off how well he's currently doing in the polls, should such a lead remain. According to RealClearPolling, Trump currently has a lead of +1.5 over Biden.