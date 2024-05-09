Trump Blasts 'Crooked Joe Biden' for Halting Aid to Israel

In an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett that aired on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden himself said that the United States will halt aid to Israel if they go through with their operation in Rafah. The response has been swift and severe, as Katie noted. Former and potentially future President Donald Trump weighed in with a TruthSocial post early on Thursday morning to blast Biden as well.

"Crooked Joe Biden, whether he knows it or not, just said he will withhold weapons from Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas Terrorists in Gaza," the post began. In other words, Trump looks to be implying that Biden might be far too senile to realize the implications of what such a threat would have for our ally in the Middle East.

The post continues by noting the atrocities Hamas terrorists committed on October 7 with their attack against Israel and also pointed out that Americans are still among the hostages in captivity.

"Yet Crooked Joe is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses, because his donors are funding them," the post continued, referencing the pro-Hamas protests going on at college campuses across the country, protests which a POLITICO report found are indeed being funded by Biden's donors.

"Biden is weak, corrupt, and leading the world straight into World War III. Remember - this war in Israel, just like the war in Ukraine, would have NEVER started if I was in the White House. But very soon, we will be back, and once again demanding PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!," Trump also said, pointing out the chaos that has gone on during the Biden administration from a foreign policy level, while also promising it will be better as a result of "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!" when he is elected once more.

When it comes to the war in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion in February 2022, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll at the time indeed found that 62 percent of registered voters believed Putin wouldn't invade if Trump was president.

Tellingly, the Trump campaign sent out an email about the TruthSocial post on Thursday morning. Also early on Thursday morning, Trump released another post about these protests on college campuses.

In that more recent post, Trump again referenced how donors for "Crooked Joe Biden" are funding the pro-Hamas protests, while calling the current president "100% responsible for these weak colleges, like Columbia University, cancelling the graduations for thousands of students!" The announcement came from Columbia just earlier this week, as the university caved to the terrorist sympathizers taking over campus.

"Crooked Joe is caving to the Far-Left Pro-Terrorist Mobs because his donors are funding them, and he is too WEAK to demand LAW AND ORDER!," Trump accused Biden of. "So now young people, who have worked very hard, and their parents, who have paid thousands of dollars to send their kids to school, are being robbed of one of the most important moments of their lives. Such a shame, and totally avoidable!!! MAGA 2024!" he also added, highlighting how it was all "totally avoidable!!!"

Biden was also rather delayed in finally addressing the campus protests, finally doing so last Thursday. He's also often tried to make it a "both sides" issue as he addresses the pro-Hamas encampments. The Biden White House overall has been lacking in its response to the issue.

As we covered earlier on Thursday, a recently released poll from The Economist/YouGov shows voters don't approve of such protests, including and especially Trump voters, with a majority of them believing that college administrations have not been harsh enough in dealing with such terrorist sympathizers.