Tipsheet

A Dem Rep Did Not Just Say That About Government Waste and Fraud

Matt Vespa
February 22, 2025 6:00 AM
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is on a roll—and not in a good way. The times she’s said something stupid or out of the Democratic National Committee playbook are innumerable. I’m not complaining, but if I were a Democrat, I’d want this woman far and away from the media. There’s no way she’s the best this party can do, though I could be wrong since everyone from the Left on CNN and MSNBC is a bonafide idiot.

Crockett one-upped Nancy Pelosi’s ‘$2,000 is crumbs’ bit from the first Trump presidency. She essentially said that $5,000 would be insignificant to the American family. On what planet do these people reside? Most working families don’t clear $5,000 a month. It shows the extent of the delusion and detachment Democrats have regarding working people. They are an elitist, coastal, urban-based, and wealthy party. They’re the Marie Antionettes of America. 

Not to outdo herself, Crockett went on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God, where she said, “I'm not going to say that there's a lot [of government fraud, waste, and abuse] — I'm going to say that it does exist. I'm going to say that it exists. I don't think that there's a lot." 

Now, discuss an interview you can file in the ‘without evidence’ locker. This whole interview was a trainwreck (via Daily Caller):

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett told radio host Charlamagne Tha God on Friday that she does not believe there is widespread waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government. 

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has cut an estimated $55 billion in government spending, including fraud, according to its website. When Charlamagne, on “The Breakfast Club,” said, “There is a lot of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government,” Crockett disagreed, acknowledging its existence while minimizing the extent of the issue and its effect on the national debt. 

[…] 

Charlamagne asked why the U.S. is “so in debt” if there is not a major issue with waste, fraud and abuse. America’s debt is over $36 trillion, according to the national debt clock. 

Crockett blamed the national debt on President Donald Trump’s first-term tax cuts rather than spending.

She’s factually challenged. She’s historically illiterate. There’s not that much waste, fraud, and abuse in DC—she’s a moron: 

…the Government Accountability Office has found that the federal government could be hemorrhaging between $233 and $521 million to fraud each year, according to its website. Federal agencies also “reported an estimated $236 billion in improper payments” in fiscal year 2023 and since fiscal year 2003, the combined improper payment estimates have reached around $2.7 trillion.

DC is the purest, most well-run city ever. This party, man. They’re lost, like Hansel and Gretel, but we want the witch to eat them in this version.

