Guess Who's Funding the Pro-Hamas Hate Rallies and Encampments?

The Washington Examiner reported late last year that so-called "pro-Palestinian" hate marches and rallies were being funded by left-wing dark money sources. Months later, Politico is getting in on the act, confirming that deep-pocketed leftists are backing these groups -- including dark money sources that are also bankrolling Joe Biden's presidential campaign. When Biden is clumsily pandering to both sides, it's not just because he's fishing for votes among the Islamists and left-wing youth brigades. It may also be because he understands the agenda of many of his own funders. Surprise?

Pro-Palestianian protesters are backed by a surprising source: Biden's biggest donors https://t.co/gtqEQglATC — POLITICO (@politico) May 5, 2024

President Joe Biden has been dogged for months by pro-Palestinian protesters calling him “Genocide Joe” — but some of the groups behind the demonstrations receive financial backing from philanthropists pushing hard for his reelection. The donors include some of the biggest names in Democratic circles: Gates, Soros, Rockefeller and Pritzker, according to a POLITICO analysis...Two of the main organizers behind protests at Columbia University and on other campuses are Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow. Both are supported by the Tides Foundation, which is seeded by Democratic megadonor George Soros as well as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and it in turn supports numerous small nonprofits that work for social change. (Gates did not return a request for comment, and Soros declined to comment.) Another notable Democratic donor whose philanthropy has helped fund the protest movement is David Rockefeller Jr., who sits on the board of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. In 2022, the fund gave $300,000 to the Tides Foundation; according to nonprofit tax forms, Tides has given nearly $500,000 over the past five years to Jewish Voice for Peace, which explicitly describes itself as anti-Zionist. Several other groups involved in pro-Palestinian protests are backed by a foundation funded by Susan and Nick Pritzker, heir to the Hyatt Hotel empire — and supporters of Biden and numerous Democratic campaigns, including $6,600 to the Biden Victory Fund a few months ago and more than $300,000 during the 2020 campaign. The trail of donations shows a series of blurred lines when it comes to liberal causes and Democratic politics. Often those missions are aligned, but they also sometimes have different and — particularly when it comes to Gaza — conflicting agendas and tactics. And a small group of wealthy heavyweights are often playing an outsize role funding many of them...Some Democrats are downplaying the protests as a problem for Biden...The liability for Biden could be more pronounced if the protests continue throughout the summer and fall, as the election draws closer.

Like at the Democratic National Convention, perhaps? At the 'grassroots' and astroturf level, these waves of hate are carried out by foot soldiers within the unholy alliance of leftists and Islamists. At the funding level, it's the same combination. The vast majority of the country supports Israel in its war against Hamas terrorists, including a large percentage of the Democratic Party. But a vocal, active, well-funded element of the party is pro-Hamas, and Biden seems committed to courting them, even as they smear him as "Genocide Joe" (there is no Israeli genocide in Gaza). That's why Biden has resorted to disgraceful 'bothsidesism' on the ugly 'protests' on college campuses. He gave a speech condemning the violence and intimidation, but also had his administration open an 'Islamophobia'-themed investigation to placate the other side. He and his spokespeople talk about "ironclad" support for our democratic Israeli allies, yet also put relentless pressure on that government not to finish the job in Gaza by wiping out Hamas. Hamas, incidentally, has rejected numerous ceasefire offers for months. The most recent talks have ended because they continue to make unreasonable demands, in order to survive the war that they started. They continue to hold hostages, including American citizens. Israel and America's humanitarian efforts have been rewarded with attacks by the terrorists:

Israeli and U.N. Officials have both now Confirmed that during a recent Inspection of the Temporary Jetty in Central Gaza that will be utilized in conjunction with the U.S. Army’s Floating Dock to bring Humanitarian Aid into Gaza, they were Attacked by Hamas Mortar Fire resulting… pic.twitter.com/sDBmJZUd8R — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 25, 2024

The Hamas rocket fire from southern Gaza's Rafah at the Kerem Shalom area in southern Israel was carried out from an area just a few hundred meters from the border crossing, according to an initial IDF investigation.



The IDF has been carrying out strikes in Rafah in response,… https://t.co/UoJebeZvoc — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 5, 2024

Sounds a lot like Hamas doesn’t want a ceasefire and Israel shouldn’t give them one. https://t.co/57nZH3MgCB — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 5, 2024

If there’s a food shortage in Gaza, it’s because of Hamas. Just like the mafia, they seize what they can so they can distribute it to who they want.



US says Hamas seized first aid shipment that entered Gaza via reopened Erez crossing | The Times of Israel https://t.co/Jh2SC7Am0L — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 3, 2024

Infuriatingly and predictably, the "ceasefire" ghouls who purport to care about the "genocide" and the "famine" supposedly being caused by Israel have been strikingly silent about all of this. That's because they aren't truly interested in any of what they claim to support. They're interested in the destruction of the Jewish state, and once one understands that, everything else falls into place. And with Biden finally breaking his craven silence about the harassment and assault of Jewish students on campuses across the country, and preparing to deliver additional remarks about anti-Semitism, it seemed like a slam dunk that he'd do some messaging and placation in the other direction, too. Thus, we got a non-denied trial balloon about bringing 'refugees' from Gaza to the United States, and -- outrageously -- this:

U.S. put a hold on an ammunition shipment to Israel



This is indefensible. https://t.co/EponicJYCq — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) May 5, 2024

The Biden administration last week put a hold on a shipment of U.S.-made ammunition to Israel, two Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: It is the first time since the Oct. 7 attack that the U.S. has stopped a weapons shipment intended for the Israeli military. The incident raised serious concerns inside the Israeli government and sent officials scrambling to understand why the shipment was held, Israeli officials said...The Israeli officials said the ammunition shipment to Israel was stopped last week. The White House declined to comment. The Pentagon, the State Department and the Israeli Prime Minister's Office didn't immediately respond to questions...The Biden administration is highly concerned Israel will invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah where more than one million displaced Palestinians have been taking shelter.

On literally the same day that Politico wrote about Biden donors shoveling dark money at anti-Israel zealots, Axios reports that Biden's administration has paused an ammunition delivery to Israel. Hamas wants America to stop funding Israel's war against them, and is desperately hoping Israel doesn't invade Rafah to finish them off. Biden is now helping advance Hamas' interests on both fronts. It's in the interests of long-term peace and regional stability for Israel to defeat Hamas. It's clearly in Israel's interest. Given Hamas' murder and kidnapping of Americans on October 7th, it is also in our national interests. Hamas will not allow peace. They reject coexistence. They vow more genocidal attacks. Americans rightly favor Israel completing the mission:

Every polled demographic - gender, age, ethnicity, party, ideology, education, locale, income - supports Israel moving forward with an operation in Rafah.



72% Overall

78% of Republicans

67% of Democrats



1,961 registered voters

April 24-25, 2024



Page 143 https://t.co/AuwEg3OXsy — AIPAC (@AIPAC) May 5, 2024

But the Biden administration is trying to prevent Israel from doing what it must. It's impossible to ignore the role of politics at play. It's disgraceful. Yet the implacable, pro-war, pro-Hamas goons still accuse Biden of being too pro-Israel. It's surreal. Biden appears willing to let Hamas survive if it means helping him with pro-Hamas voters in his coalition. I'll leave you with the latest revolting conduct of the anti-Jewish bigots within the left-wing Democratic base (and yes, it's a problem within the Democratic Party):

Surprise: Flagrant anti-Semitism from SJP, an overtly pro-terrorism and bigoted organization https://t.co/6xVyRnR4ls — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 4, 2024

Watch these videos. These people are sociopaths. https://t.co/1eub7QyCqn — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) May 4, 2024

From the @ColumbiaLaw chapter of the @NLGnews:



"To the Jewish students, faculty, and trustees blocking divestment and urging the violent crackdowns on campus: you threaten everyone’s safety."



"No Jew is safe until everyone is safe, and no Jew is free until Palestine is free." pic.twitter.com/JHqkcJDtqz — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) May 5, 2024

