Tipsheet

Watch Trump Slap Down a Dem Governor Over Executive Order Protecting Women's Sports

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 22, 2025 6:50 AM
Pool via AP

President Donald J. Trump’s meeting with the governors had its moments. And if your Governor Janet Mills, it was rather tense. The Democratic Maine governor was not keen on supporting the president’s executive order protecting women’s sports, again showing that this party has yet to learn why they lost. Trump threatened to withhold federal funding if Maine continues this lawlessness in allowing men to compete in women’s sports.

The Democrats are now at the losing end of an 80/20 issue—just 18 percent of Americans think biological males should compete in women’s sports. It’s a loser issue, but Mills told the president she’d see him in court. What an insane response (via NYT): 

“Is Maine here?” he wondered aloud. “The governor of Maine?” 

“Yeah,” Gov. Janet Mills answered from across the room. “I’m here.” 

Referring to the executive order, Mr. Trump asked, “Are you not going to comply with that?” 

“I’m complying with the state and federal laws,” she said, rather pointedly. 

Mr. Trump replied that “we are the federal law” and said that “you better do it” or else he would withhold funding from her state. He reminded her that public opinion was overwhelmingly on his side on this issue. (A poll from The New York Times and Ipsos last month found that just 18 percent of Americans believe transgender female athletes — those who were male at birth — should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.) He warned again: “You better comply, you better comply, because otherwise you’re not getting any federal funding.” 

“See you in court,” she shot back. 

“Good,” he said, sounding surly. “I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one.” He paused and then added, “and enjoy your life after governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.” 

Maine is now the subject of a Title IX investigation. Mills issued the following statement following this clash:

"If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides. The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President's threats.”

It's not a threat, lady. It’s the law.

