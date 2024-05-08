New Polling Shows the Left's Climate Change Hysteria Losing Steam
America's Largest Muslim Advocacy Group is Very Upset Their Pro-Hamas Encampment is Gone
Time to Go: Police Begin Dismantling Pro-Hamas Camp at George Washington University
It's Not Columbia University, but It Doesn't Negate the Error These Pro-Hamas Clowns...
Biden's Use of TikTok Cited to Support Company's Lawsuit Against the Government
'Unlawful': Gov. Abbott Tells Texas Schools to Ignore Biden's Title IX Rewrite
The 2024 Pulitzer Prizes Show the Focus Is Less on Journalism and More...
Panama's President-Elect Vows to Close Key Migration Routes to US
Boeing Cargo Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Gear Fails
Here’s Why One Pharmaceutical Company Will Withdraw Its COVID-19 Vaccine
Emory's Jewish Problem
Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis
New Poll Shows Biden in Trouble With Older Voters in Key Swing State
Why Is the Judge in Trump's New York Trial Muzzling a Key Defense...
Tipsheet

Vulnerable Dem Incumbent Sherrod Brown: Biden's Politics 'Not Much Different From Mine'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 08, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), a vulnerable incumbent running for reelection against Republican nominee Bernie Moreno, has been aligning himself with President Joe Biden and his politics. It may not be the smartest move, given how Ohio has become increasingly red, and the incumbent president being such an unpopular figure there. 

Advertisement

While speaking to WKYC's Stephanie Haney on the "3 Things to Know" podcast just days before Biden was inaugurated in January 2021, in comments that have recently resurfaced, Brown said that "Joe Biden's politics now are not much different from mine," as he also claimed that "people will get to appreciate more and more the work that [Biden] does to help people..."

Sure enough, Brown ended up voting 98.5 percent of the time with Biden's position during the 117th Session of Congress. 

Former and potentially future President Trump won Ohio in 2020, just as he did in 2016, both times by around 8 points. He's expected to do so again in 2024, and by a potentially wider margin. Yet Brown had also claimed Biden "will be an appealing presence in Ohio," with the senator mentioning his own win from 2018. 

At the start of the interview, Brown also denigrated Trump supporters and those in the Republican Party who had concerns about the 2020 election. 

Ohio voters don't look to be "appreciat[ing]" Biden after all. According to Civiqs, just 32 percent approve of the job he's doing as president, which is lower than his overall 36 percent approval rating. Biden's lowest approval rating among Ohio voters was at 27 percent in July 2022, and it's never risen above the 41-42 percent it hovered around at from January-May 2021. 

Recommended

Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Now that the comments have resurfaced, Moreno's campaign is responding. "No matter how hard he may try, Sherrod Brown can’t run from his record as a rubber-stamp for Joe Biden’s disastrous leftwing agenda. Voting with Biden 99% of the time, Brown has helped create record inflation, a war on American energy, and an unprecedented invasion at our southern border. In November, Ohioans will retire Biden and Brown and send new leadership to DC," Reagan McCarthy, a spokesperson for the Moreno campaign told Townhall. 

The Senate race is a true "Toss-Up," and could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The 2024 Senate map is looking particularly favorable to Republicans, both when it comes to the seats they are trying to flip and the seats they are defending. Brown has for a long time been on the list of vulnerable senators and races to watch, and was also just mentioned in a Roll Call piece from Tuesday which noted how "The six most vulnerable senators this year are all Democrats."


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Why Is the Judge in Trump's New York Trial Muzzling a Key Defense Witness? Guy Benson
Pro-Hamas Supporters Accosted This GOP Congressman. What He Said Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
Time to Go: Police Begin Dismantling Pro-Hamas Camp at George Washington University Matt Vespa
The Insanity at the Heart of the Trump Trial Byron York
Dem Strategists Agree That Biden Is Totally Screwed If He Loses This State in 2024 Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement