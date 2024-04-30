Speaker Johnson's Leftist Bailout
Columbia University Says They'll Expel Pro-Hamas Agitators Occupying School Building

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 30, 2024 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Even as Columbia University threatened and went through with suspending pro-Hamas agitators on campus, the terrorist sympathizers took their demonstrations a step further by occupying Hamilton Hall, which they even renamed to Hind Hall. They've violated numerous campus policies, not to mention the threat that they pose to their Jewish classmates. Hours later, one of the most recent updates to the university's "Campus Updates" page addressed expulsions.

As a university update from 12:55pm EST reads [Emphasis original]:

We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions. Our top priority is restoring safety and order on our campus. 

We made it very clear yesterday that the work of the University cannot be endlessly interrupted by protesters who violate the rules. Continuing to do so will be met with clear consequences. Protesters have chosen to escalate to an untenable situation—vandalizing property, breaking doors and windows, and blockading entrances—and we are following through with the consequences we outlined yesterday.

Students occupying the building face expulsion.

Protesters were informed that their participation in the encampment violated numerous University policies. We gave everyone at the encampment the opportunity to leave peacefully. By committing to abide by University policies, they would be allowed to complete the semester. 

Students who did not commit to the terms we offered are now being suspended. Those students will be restricted from all academic and recreational spaces and may only access their individual residence. Seniors will be ineligible to graduate.

This is about responding to the actions of the protesters, not their cause.

As we said yesterday, disruptions on campus have created a threatening environment for many of our Jewish students and faculty and a noisy distraction that interferes with teaching, learning, and preparing for final exams, and contributes to a hostile environment in violation of Title VI. 

The safety of our community remains our top priority. 

The statement from university spokesperson Ben Chang also reiterated how those students who refused to disband the pro-Hamas encampment were suspended. It's worth nothing, though, that those suspensions didn't come until hours after a 2pm EST deadline that had been clearly communicated to the defiant terrorist sympathizers on campus. 

Pro-Hamas agitators on campus even held janitors hostage temporarily inside of Hamilton Hall, though they then refused to be called out for it when speaking to the press, as demonstrated by this exchange with Fox News' Lawrence Jones.

Reaction over social media in response to Columbia's actions has not been too kind, as many have continued to call on Columbia University President Nemat “Minouche” Shafik to resign as well as for the National Guard to get involved.

Republican House leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) have been among those particularly vocal about the protests and the university's insufficient response. 

