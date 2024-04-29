Here's What's Going to Happen to the Pro-Hamas Students at Columbia This Afternoon

Columbia University has had enough of being the epicenter for pro-terrorist antics that have engulfed other college campuses nationwide over the past week. The campus had become Jihad central when pro-Hamas students set up what is arguably a terror camp, chanting terrorist propaganda, harassing Jewish students, and hurling antisemitic epithets. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) visited these kids—do we need to say more? By 2 P.M. EST, the university said these kids needed to clear out or face suspension (via Axios):

Columbia University leadership asked protesters to voluntarily leave their encampment on Monday afternoon or risk suspension. Why it matters: Tensions have escalated at universities across the country with Columbia under the spotlight since its leadership called the New York Police Department to break up pro-Palestinian protesters' encampments. The latest: Students who don't abide by Columbia's mandates will become ineligible to graduate this spring or participate in academic and extracurricular activities. Students are asked to voluntarily leave by 2pm and sign a form committing to abide by university policies through June 30, 2025, or by their graduation. "Sanctions include probation, access restriction, suspension for a term or more and expulsion," per a Monday notice from the university.

Negotiations with the pro-Hamas sect have stalled, with the university standing firm that investments in Israel will remain, and they need to get over it (via NBC News):

Columbia University’s president said Monday that talks with student organizers had failed to reach an agreement, and that the university will not divest from Israel — a demand that has sparked protests on college campuses across the country. […] President Minouche Shafik in her statement asked for those in encampment protests on campus to voluntarily disperse, saying the demonstration had created “an unwelcoming environment for many of our Jewish students and faculty,” that “external actors” have contributed to a “hostile environment” around university gates, and it had become a “noisy distraction” for students. Shafik also cited the May 15 commencement, saying, “We also do not want to deprive thousands of students and their families and friends of a graduation celebration.”

You can’t negotiate with terrorists. Ms. Shafik has said that terrorism was a form of protest, which set off red flags concerning how she would handle this situation. She gets no gold stars, but I’ll tip my cap that she’s not bending to these kids’ demands and telling them to get lost.

Columbia University has threatened the students in the Gaza solidarity encampment with mass suspensions if they do not sign waivers by 2pm today. The students’ response: pic.twitter.com/SIJkWJWvji — Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) April 29, 2024

Even the French aren't tolerating this nonsense:

BREAKING:



French police drag students out from Sorbonne University.



The French students were trying to set up tents and create a “Liberated Zone” in the same fashion as students in the U.S.



It didn’t work in France pic.twitter.com/jGoWN6JUGm — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 29, 2024

UPDATE: Columbia faculty form human chain to protect pro-Hamas students.

NOW: Columbia University faculty link arms and form a wall in front of the entrance to the ‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ as hundreds of students encircle the both lawns



Students remaining in the encampment were told they could face disciplinary action after 2PM pic.twitter.com/C1XRgHzs8b — katie smith (@probablyreadit) April 29, 2024

