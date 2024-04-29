It Seems No One in the Biden Administration Has Spoken to Anyone at...
Biden State Department Accuses Israeli Military of Human Rights Violations
Hunter Biden Seem to Be Preparing for War Against Fox News
Don't Shoot Your Dog
Netanyahu Responds to Reports That the ICC May Issue Arrest Warrants to Israeli...
Gavin Newsom Asked the Public for Help Designing New $1 Coin and the...
'Progressivism': The Modern Zeitgeist
Noem Issues Statement Responding to Criticism for Shooting Her Dog
Terrorists on Campus
Illegal Alien Arrested in Connection With Deadly Hit-and-Run in Maryland
Sick: Pro-Terrorism 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Just Thanked...
Presidential Candidate Arrested at Pro-Hamas Protest
Here’s What Mitch McConnell Said About a National Ban on Abortion
Proof That Young Americans Vote Pro-Life
Tipsheet

Here's What's Going to Happen to the Pro-Hamas Students at Columbia This Afternoon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 29, 2024 1:05 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Columbia University has had enough of being the epicenter for pro-terrorist antics that have engulfed other college campuses nationwide over the past week. The campus had become Jihad central when pro-Hamas students set up what is arguably a terror camp, chanting terrorist propaganda, harassing Jewish students, and hurling antisemitic epithets. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) visited these kids—do we need to say more? By 2 P.M. EST, the university said these kids needed to clear out or face suspension (via Axios):

Advertisement

Columbia University leadership asked protesters to voluntarily leave their encampment on Monday afternoon or risk suspension. 

Why it matters: Tensions have escalated at universities across the country with Columbia under the spotlight since its leadership called the New York Police Department to break up pro-Palestinian protesters' encampments. 

The latest: Students who don't abide by Columbia's mandates will become ineligible to graduate this spring or participate in academic and extracurricular activities. 

Students are asked to voluntarily leave by 2pm and sign a form committing to abide by university policies through June 30, 2025, or by their graduation. 

"Sanctions include probation, access restriction, suspension for a term or more and expulsion," per a Monday notice from the university. 

Negotiations with the pro-Hamas sect have stalled, with the university standing firm that investments in Israel will remain, and they need to get over it (via NBC News): 

Columbia University’s president said Monday that talks with student organizers had failed to reach an agreement, and that the university will not divest from Israel — a demand that has sparked protests on college campuses across the country. 

[…] 

President Minouche Shafik in her statement asked for those in encampment protests on campus to voluntarily disperse, saying the demonstration had created “an unwelcoming environment for many of our Jewish students and faculty,” that “external actors” have contributed to a “hostile environment” around university gates, and it had become a “noisy distraction” for students. 

Shafik also cited the May 15 commencement, saying, “We also do not want to deprive thousands of students and their families and friends of a graduation celebration.” 

Recommended

Sick: Pro-Terrorism 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Just Thanked... Guy Benson
Advertisement

You can’t negotiate with terrorists. Ms. Shafik has said that terrorism was a form of protest, which set off red flags concerning how she would handle this situation. She gets no gold stars, but I’ll tip my cap that she’s not bending to these kids’ demands and telling them to get lost.

Even the French aren't tolerating this nonsense:

UPDATE: Columbia faculty form human chain to protect pro-Hamas students.

Advertisement


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sick: Pro-Terrorism 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Just Thanked... Guy Benson
Conservatives Need to Man Up and Play by the New Rules Kurt Schlichter
Gavin Newsom Asked the Public for Help Designing New $1 Coin and the Responses Are Priceless Leah Barkoukis
CNN's New 2024 Poll Just Ruined CNN's Weekend Guy Benson
There Are No Adult Leftists Allen West
Hunter Biden Seem to Be Preparing for War Against Fox News Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sick: Pro-Terrorism 'Students for Justice in Palestine' Just Thanked... Guy Benson
Advertisement