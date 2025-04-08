If You Ever Need to See Pure Insanity, Watch This White Lib Scream at Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) is used to these antics, but they are unspooled. The Republican congressman and gubernatorial candidate encountered a crazy white liberal woman who couldn’t engage with him on any level. She was intellectually and emotionally immature—totally haywire. To Donald's credit, this is what you must do in public life: talk to people who hate your guts. There was no reasoning with this woman. Where things went off the rails was when she asked him about transgender kids.

Advertisement

This woman was in DC for trans day of visibility, a fake day created to appease the hyper-minority of people who think dudes can be girls. When Donalds refused to cater to the woke mob’s demand on this issue, the woman went into a rage, calling him a race traitor and a fascist. Only a liberal white woman can have the entitlement to declare a nonwhite person a betrayer of their race because they wouldn’t cave or cater to their demands. It’s literally the 21st-century whipping of Kunta Kinte in Roots.

WATCH: Rep. Byron Donalds, (R-FLa.), shouted down by leftist voters after he attempted to have a conversation with them regarding the issues



"I'm gonna be your Governor, trust me," Donalds said. pic.twitter.com/pZ3Rup9Tdz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2025

All nonwhites must bow before our agenda items, lest they be traitors to their race. What a predictable play call by leftists, though still disturbing. And these people think they’re the police on what’s racist or not. It’s always fascinating how Democrats and liberals, whose party created the Ku Klux Klan, still think they have some moral high ground on who or what is racist.

This insane exchange should be plastered everywhere. This woman is nuts, but the Florida Republican had the mic drop when he told these raving lunatics that he was going to be the next governor.

“I'm gonna be your Governor, trust me,” Donalds said.

These women do not get that Florida is not their political playground anymore.