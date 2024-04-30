Columbia Issues Warning to Students and Staff After Pro-Hamas Agitators Occupy Building

Pro-Hamas demonstrators at Columbia took over an academic building early Tuesday to continue their “protests” over the war in Gaza.
University officials urged students and staff to keep away from campus as dozens of the anti-Israel activists occupied Hamilton Hall in defiance over the school beginning to suspend students who refused to leave an encampment set up on the quad last week.
Images on social media show students breaking windows, barricading themselves in the building, and holding banners that say "intifada." According to the school's student newspaper, a facilities worker said the pro-terrorist activists temporarily held him hostage when they gained access to the building.
Pro-Palestinian mob shatter the glasses of @Columbia's main building and occupy it 👇— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 30, 2024
Churchill said: “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.”
The 🇵🇸 crocodile is now eating @Columbia too.
pic.twitter.com/MHRtjO5Rlb
This is why @Columbia was foolish for thinking a “deadline” was going to work— Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) April 30, 2024
Appeasement is never a good strategy
pic.twitter.com/bu3XZOHHFH
Palestinian protesters at Columbia hung up huge “Intifada” signs.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 30, 2024
Intifada means jihad.
Reminder— during the Second Intifada, 1,000 Israelis were killed by Palestinian terrorists, and over 8,000 were wounded. Children included in all of those numbers.pic.twitter.com/SNFj638L6V
More footage of the anti-Israel protestors that have taken over— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 30, 2024
Hamilton Hall at Columbia
pic.twitter.com/MUp8tt3yrL
Palestinian protesters are assaulting normal Columbia college students.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 30, 2024
The lawsuits against Columbia will be a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/yRJyYU2ozY
The radical Columbia Apartheid Divest group praised the escalation, saying in a statement that "resistance is justified in the movement for liberation."
‼️ OFFICIAL CUAD PRESS RELEASE: Occupation of Hamilton Hall pic.twitter.com/VHpyjtjPjU— CU Apartheid Divest (@ColumbiaBDS) April 30, 2024
