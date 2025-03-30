Video Caught Democrat Openly Speaking About Strategies to Protest Trump's Policies

A newly surfaced video captures Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and other prominent Democrats in an unguarded moment, discussing their plans to protest President Donald Trump. The footage, which has sparked controversy, shows Dingell and her colleagues candidly strategizing about disrupting Trump’s appearances, revealing a level of animosity that many voters might find unsettling.

Advertisement

A video from a meeting at the Washtenaw County Democratic Party caught liberal politicians speaking candidly about ways they can protest Trump and his policies. The “Democratic Responses to Trump’s Attacks & Lessons Learned from 2024 MI House Races” meeting was intended to rally Democrats and coordinate efforts to counteract the Trump administration’s policies. However, Dingell openly spoke about tactics the party can use to oppose Trump and “every one of those damn conservative[s].”

“We need to make sure it’s in every one of those damn conservative, wherever they’re communicating, and we have to be the voices that are smart, targeted and effective, and fighting back. And the way we do it. We litigate. We legislate,” Dingell said. “We only need three votes, three Republican votes. I don’t know that we can ever get the person that’s closest to us, but he is chair of Ed and Labor, but we need to be targeting someone that may want to run for governor.”

In her remarks, Dingell laid out a five-step strategy to advance the Democratic agenda: litigate, legislate, educate, advocate, and communicate. She stressed the need to target specific issues, spread stories, and relentlessly focus on the work. While acknowledging the heavy workload, Dingell seemed determined to keep the momentum going, even hinting at personal involvement to stop Trump’s policies. Her comments highlight the lengths Democrats are willing to go to push their agenda, using a multifaceted approach that includes legal action and public pressure.

“I hope nobody taped that,” Dingell said after her rant.