'They Get Handouts and We Pay for All of It!' MAGA Inc. Radio Ad Blasts Biden's Support for Illegals

The Make America Great Again Inc. PAC is continuing its radio ad campaign as part of an outreach to black voters in the key swing states of Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. This latest radio ad, "Lecture," focuses on criticizing President Joe Biden for rising costs, illegal immigration, and his support for biological boys and men to play on girls' and women's sports teams.

In the ad, a volunteer for the Biden campaign is door-knocking and comes across a voter, who, although he voted for the president last time, is lamenting "how everything costs more: food, gas, housing! We're struggling to pay our bills!"

"Okay," the volunteer sputters, clearly caught off guard. "But what about everything he's done to protect illegal immigrants!" Incredulously, the voter asks "protect them? They get handouts, and we pay for all of it, and Biden's letting Mexican cartels flood our neighborhoods with murderers and drugs!"

"Um, well, Biden's done a ton to stop transgender discrimination," the volunteer responds, increasingly unsure of herself. With laughter in his voice, the voter fires back with "transgender discrimination?! Stopping men from using girls' bathrooms isn't discrimination! Keeping men out of girls' sports and out of girls' locker rooms is just common sense!"

"So, Biden can still count on your vote, right," the volunteer nervously asks as part of her last-ditch effort.

"Not this time! Trump will stop the sexualization of our children and declare war on the cartels! I'm voting for Donald Trump," the voter shares.

"Joe Biden is paying the rent for illegal immigrants in Michigan, while Americans struggle to afford groceries and gas. Joe Biden’s radical agenda is going to be rejected on November 5 when voters elect Donald Trump and make America great again," Alex Pfeiffer, spokesman for Make America Great Again Inc., told Townhall in a statement about the ad.

The ad in particular calls out how Biden is funding Michigan's rental subsidy for illegal immigrants, with the subsidy being financed by a federal grant. An individual or household can participate in the program for up to 12 months, and, depending on how many individuals in the household, they may receive up to $300, up to $400, or up to $500 per month.

Illegal immigration and has been a problem around the country, but in Michigan especially. As Madeline covered earlier this week, an illegal immigrant who had been previously deported, has been accused of killing a 25-year-old in a carjacking attempt.

This ad also comes as the Biden campaign just launched its own ad campaign geared towards black voters, a demographic the Biden campaign has been accused of taking for granted.

Biden is right to be concerned, given how he has been hemorrhaging support with such a key demographic.

As we covered at the time, ahead of the Michigan Democratic Primary last month, where over 101,000 voters went "uncommitted" rather than vote for Biden, a Howard University poll of Michigan voters found that "Biden’s support among Black voters has dropped to 49%, while former President Donald Trump’s support has ballooned to 26%, which is three times what he received in 2020."

Earlier this month, as Guy covered, The New York Times/Siena College poll found that Trump's support among black voters was up from 4 percent to 23 percent. CBS News also zeroed in on that particular increase in support.

Polls have also shown Trump doing well in key battleground states, including and especially Michigan. According to RealClearPolling, Trump leads by +3.5, with 47.4 percent to Biden's 43.9 percent.

"Lecture" follows the "Our Communities" ad from the start of this month, which Axios covered at the time. It's another one-minute long ad which features a voter also complaining about the transgender issue, declaring it's "not civil rights!" The voter points out how "Biden's failed policies have done nothing for us" and how "he's forgotten our communities" as well as expresses concerns with illegal immigration. "But he doesn't care, because he takes our votes for granted," the voter laments about the current president.

Listen to the "Lecture" ad below.