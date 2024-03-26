Biden Explains Who Will Pick Up the Tab of Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Oh, So That's Who Has Been 'Fact Checking' for Big Tech
Hamas Rejects Latest Ceasefire Proposal, Embarrassing Biden Again
NBC News Dumps Ronna McDaniel After Staff Revolt
James Carville Said What About Female Voters?
'Little or No Warning': U.S. Embassy in Paris Issues Security Alert
MSNBC Is Having a Collective Emotional Break Over Hiring Ronna McDaniel and It...
It's Been a Wild Few Days for AOC Over the Israel-Hamas Conflict
Illegal Alien Charged With Killing 25-Year-Old Michigan Woman
Biden Refuses to Speak to Netanyahu's Decision to Call Off Meeting
One State Enacted a Law Protecting Children From the Harms of Social Media
Analysis: Is the Maryland Senate Seat Really in Play?
RFK Jr. Has Picked His Running Mate
Illegal Immigrant Children Are Overcrowding NYC Schools. Here’s What Could Happen Next.
Tipsheet

Tony Bobulinski's Lawyers Threaten Dan Goldman With Defamation Lawsuit

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 26, 2024 6:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last week we covered how Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) got into it with witness Tony Bobulinski during Wednesday's House Oversight Committee on influence peddling from the Biden crime family. That the congressman called made claims about who Bobulinski called a liar and shouted the witness down wasn't the only way in which that exchange has made news, though. As Jeff Charles at our sister site of RedState reported, Bobulinski's legal team has sent a letter to Goldman, who when sharing the exchange in a clip to his official X account last Thursday, claimed "Tony Bobulinski has used a Trump campaign-paid lawyer to make false allegations since October 2020."

Advertisement

Throughout Wednesday's hearing, including in such an exchange, Bobulinski had reminded the congressman that "you know better." He had also called him out for his lies in his opening statement, leading to an interruption from Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD). 

Per a March 26 letter from Binnall Law Group that RedState obtained, "litigation is imminent due to recent defamatory comments" he made about Bobulinski on social media. He has been advised to "identify and preserve all hard copy and electronic documents and data that relate, in any way, to the subject matter of this dispute."

"To be clear, as you are well aware given your position, Mr. Bobulinski has not told any lies about his firsthand knowledge of the Biden family. Your statement, as though it were a matter of fact, that Mr. Bobulinski has lied to federal investigators, as well as Congress, is defamatory per se and will not be tolerated. Further, President Trump’s campaign has never paid Mr. Bobulinski’s legal fees," the letter went on to read. "In fact, Mr. Bobulinski has paid over $500,000 in legal fees to numerous lawyers in law firms out of his own pocket since 2020. If you do not immediately delete the post from X and publicly retract your statement on X within five days of receiving this letter, we will file suit against you."

Recommended

Biden Explains Who Will Pick Up the Tab of Baltimore Bridge Collapse Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

"Mr. Bobulinski demands an immediate retraction in a new post on X and deletion," the letter also noted. 

Goldman has not posted about the hearing from his official X account since last Thursday. The congressman's account has posted several times on Tuesday, including to complain about New York housing as well as promote the pro-abortion bill he and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) have introduced, and lament how the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case surrounding the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to loosen safety regulations on medication abortion.

This letter from the law firm comes after they also sent a letter to Fox News' Jessica Tarlov, which was obtained by our sister site PJ Media, after she made similar claims on last Wednesday's episode of "The Five." Although Tarlov clarified her remarks, Charles also reported that Bobulinski's attorneys expected more, specifically "a complete retraction and apology."

Bobulinski has been ignored by the liberal mainstream media and attacked by Democrats for his testimony raising alarms about the Biden family, as he speaks out from his experience as a former business partner of Hunter Biden. Regardless of what was thrown at him and another witness, Jason Galanis, who had also been a business partner of Hunter, the witnesses were clear in that the Bidens lied.

Advertisement

As he brought the hearing to a close after approximately eight hours, Chairman James Comer (R-KY) reminded that Bobulinski and Galanis "have not changed their stories," unlike the Bidens.



Tags: BIDEN CRIME FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Explains Who Will Pick Up the Tab of Baltimore Bridge Collapse Katie Pavlich
Latest Border Crisis Spin: What on Earth Is KJP Talking About? Guy Benson
Trans Activists Are Mad That Straight Men Only Want to Date Biological Women Townhall Video
Illegal Alien Charged With Killing 25-Year-Old Michigan Woman Madeline Leesman
RFK Jr. Has Picked His Running Mate Rebecca Downs
America Is Going to Be Targeted for a Massive Terrorist Attack...Will You Be Ready? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Explains Who Will Pick Up the Tab of Baltimore Bridge Collapse Katie Pavlich
Advertisement