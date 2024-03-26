Tony Bobulinski's Lawyers Threaten Dan Goldman With Defamation Lawsuit

Last week we covered how Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) got into it with witness Tony Bobulinski during Wednesday's House Oversight Committee on influence peddling from the Biden crime family. That the congressman called made claims about who Bobulinski called a liar and shouted the witness down wasn't the only way in which that exchange has made news, though. As Jeff Charles at our sister site of RedState reported, Bobulinski's legal team has sent a letter to Goldman, who when sharing the exchange in a clip to his official X account last Thursday, claimed "Tony Bobulinski has used a Trump campaign-paid lawyer to make false allegations since October 2020."

Tony Bobulinski has used a Trump campaign-paid lawyer to make false allegations since October 2020.



When Cassidy Hutchinson said he met with Mark Meadows with a mask on, he called her a liar.



Then she produced a photo.



Watch how he dissembles in response to the receipt 👇 pic.twitter.com/EazzJ0nW70 — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) March 21, 2024

Throughout Wednesday's hearing, including in such an exchange, Bobulinski had reminded the congressman that "you know better." He had also called him out for his lies in his opening statement, leading to an interruption from Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

Per a March 26 letter from Binnall Law Group that RedState obtained, "litigation is imminent due to recent defamatory comments" he made about Bobulinski on social media. He has been advised to "identify and preserve all hard copy and electronic documents and data that relate, in any way, to the subject matter of this dispute."

"To be clear, as you are well aware given your position, Mr. Bobulinski has not told any lies about his firsthand knowledge of the Biden family. Your statement, as though it were a matter of fact, that Mr. Bobulinski has lied to federal investigators, as well as Congress, is defamatory per se and will not be tolerated. Further, President Trump’s campaign has never paid Mr. Bobulinski’s legal fees," the letter went on to read. "In fact, Mr. Bobulinski has paid over $500,000 in legal fees to numerous lawyers in law firms out of his own pocket since 2020. If you do not immediately delete the post from X and publicly retract your statement on X within five days of receiving this letter, we will file suit against you."

"Mr. Bobulinski demands an immediate retraction in a new post on X and deletion," the letter also noted.

Goldman has not posted about the hearing from his official X account since last Thursday. The congressman's account has posted several times on Tuesday, including to complain about New York housing as well as promote the pro-abortion bill he and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) have introduced, and lament how the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case surrounding the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to loosen safety regulations on medication abortion.

This letter from the law firm comes after they also sent a letter to Fox News' Jessica Tarlov, which was obtained by our sister site PJ Media, after she made similar claims on last Wednesday's episode of "The Five." Although Tarlov clarified her remarks, Charles also reported that Bobulinski's attorneys expected more, specifically "a complete retraction and apology."

Bobulinski has been ignored by the liberal mainstream media and attacked by Democrats for his testimony raising alarms about the Biden family, as he speaks out from his experience as a former business partner of Hunter Biden. Regardless of what was thrown at him and another witness, Jason Galanis, who had also been a business partner of Hunter, the witnesses were clear in that the Bidens lied.

As he brought the hearing to a close after approximately eight hours, Chairman James Comer (R-KY) reminded that Bobulinski and Galanis "have not changed their stories," unlike the Bidens.

🚨 House Oversight Committee Witnesses Make Clear: The Bidens Lied https://t.co/wS6PLGZbQo — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 25, 2024







