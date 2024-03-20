'Be Quiet!' Angry Dan Goldman Snaps as Tony Bobulinski Dares to Defend Himself

Tony Bobulinski has taken considerable heat from Democratic members during Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing on influence peddling. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) has been particularly angry, not only towards Bobulinski, but also his fellow members of the Committee.

Bobulinski sought to defend himself several times throughout the hearing about charges he called FBI agent liars, including when being questioned by Goldman. As the witness sought to correct the narrative, Goldman snapped "I don't have time, be quiet," clearly still irate from how he had run out of time during an exchange earlier in the day with Bobulinski.

The congressman was trying to ask about if Bobulinski was the person in question in a dark photo being held up on posterboard, was former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. "Didn't you tell me to be quiet," Bobulinski quipped in response. "I don't..." he said, as laughter and even snorting could be heard.

Bobulinski told the congressman, who was at this point yet again out of time, that he should ask him if he met Meadows at a Trump rally Georgia, which he in fact admitted and acknowledged. Even though Goldman's time had long expired, he and Bobulinski still engaged in a rowdy back-and-forth for several more seconds before the hearing moved on.

Before taking another recess so members could go vote, Comer reassured Bobulinski by telling him "don't worry about Mr. Goldman, we don't pay attention to him either."

Goldman had questioned Bobulinski not long before he tried to shout down Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) as she entered coverage from Townhall into the congressional record, "Actually, Jared Kushner and Hunter Biden Are Nothing Alike. Here Are the Facts."

As McClain mentioned, Democratic members had tried to make the hearing about former and potentially future President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) had even raised the possibility of a subpoena for Kushner, but the motion was tabled.

Bonchie at our sister site of RedState had also covered how Goldman had lost his patience with Bobulinski earlier during the hearing as well, as he called on Chairman James Comer (R-KY) to "control the witness!" Bobulinski had clearly gotten to Goldman as he reminded the congressman "that's a blatant lie, Mr. Goldman, you know better," when the Democratic member sought to mislead about how the "big guy" reference so clearly referred to then Vice President Joe Biden.

"What's so great about the former Trump impeachment lawyer turned House member is that he thinks he's smarter than he is. He truly believes he's a legal wizard who can talk people into corners, yet time and again, he beclowns himself during public hearings," Bonchie put it in reference to the early exchange between Goldman and Bobulinski.

Bobulinski had also called out Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Goldman by name at the start of the hearing, in his opening statements, resulting in an interruption from Raskin in that instance.

