Chip Roy Insists His Fellow 'Republicans Should Feel Pain Voting for' Omnibus

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 22, 2024 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

On Friday, approximately 24 hours after the gargantuan text of the 1,012 page omnibus with a price tag of $1.2 million was released, the House will hold a vote as the threat of a partial shutdown looms over lawmakers. Just as he's done before, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has sent all kinds of warnings about such spending, calling out fellow conservatives, whether they be fellow lawmakers or activist groups. As the congressman told Steve Bannon on the "War Room," not only should Republicans "feel pain voting for this bill," but also "a vote for this bill is a vote against America," as he emphasized any Republican who votes for it "owns" the issues caused by it, especially when it comes to the open border. 

In seeking to make the case against the bill, Roy posted at length the details of his opposition, including with the use of "#SwampOmnibus" in his posts.

So set is Roy in his opposition that from the start of his interview with Bannon he indicated "I don't even have words for any Republican that votes for this bill," adding "I promise you I will not be going out and supporting any Republican who votes for this bill, for any position ever again" and making clear "it's absolutely unsupportable by anybody who is a self-proclaimed conservative."

As mentioned, Roy has considerable concerns with the bill over illegal immigration, but also as it applies to funding FBI headquarters, the World Health Organization, abortion, transgender surgeries, and how those issues affect the Pentagon. 

The warning applies to electoral concerns too, as Roy mentioned. Not only do Republicans have an increasingly narrow majority in the House, but they not might control the chamber at all next year, depending on how the November elections play out in just over seven months.

Emphasizing "this is an embarrassment," as he also urged listeners to call up their representatives and senators, Roy said to "light them up" and "tell them the truth, that they are rising the House majority if they vote for this bill," adding "a vote for this bill is a vote against America, a vote for this bill is a vote for the mass parole and release of criminals that are killing Americans."

"Any Republican who votes for this bill owns the murders, the rapes, and the assaults by the people that are being released into our country," Roy went on to emphasize, adding "there is no defensive of it, period."

Speaking later about elections once more, Roy and Bannon also discussed how Republicans had actually gained seats after the government shutdown, including over fights about ObamaCare in 2013, as was the case with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), whom Roy used to work for as chief of staff. Bannon and Roy also discussed how it's a winning issue with a platform to run on.

Roy would continue to advise listeners to call their representatives and senators so as to urge them to vote "no," especially given two-thirds is needed to pass. The congressman expressed hope "we can kill it," adding "we should rise up say, Mr. Speaker, no deal" and that "Republicans should for the pain for voting for this bill."

Roy's media appearances and posts about his concerns also came as frightening footage went viral showcasing a rush of illegal immigrants overrunning the National Guard in Texas as they stormed the border. As the congressman made clear to Bannon, this bill will not help with the border.

Not only did Roy share posts from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) expressing outrage, but he also shared a post from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) as a further call regarding the importance of such bills actually doing something meaningful about the border, especially if they want to win the next election.

When he had been speaking with Bannon, Roy acknowledged that they would never be able to get everything that they wanted, but insisted "we should get at least something signifcant in the fight" and "we should use our leverage." As Roy saw it, though, the speaker "blew it" by walking away from a continuing resolution (CR) that could have triggered caps from last year, which he argued could have "forced Democrats to the table and then leverage this."

When speaking to Fox News' Neil Cavuto later on Thursday, Roy also sought to reiterate that the American people would be opposed to such provisions. It was during that interview where he also spoke about the importance of using leverage. 

Speaking of how the American people feel, in a quote repost of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who has spoken out against the omnibus, least of all because of the size and lack of time given to review the text, Roy pointed out that there should be a 2 week CR so that members as well as the American people could review it. In all caps, the congressman reiterated in doing so, "NOT A SINGLE REPUBLICAN WOULD VOTE FOR IT."

However, it wasn't just immigration that Roy was concerned for, or his fellow Republican members he had strong words for. Speaking from the House floor, Roy also spoke out against social conservatives not doing more.

When issuing a reminder about those Republicans who will "own" this bill if they vote for it, Roy issued a "by the way" for "all you social conservative groups out there, all you so-called pro-life groups," wanting to know "where the hell are you?" He pointed out there's been "silence, because you care about political power more than the very thing you say you're for," reminding "you know who are!"

Roy similarly highlighted how social conservative groups are "cowering in the corner" when it comes to transgender surgery at the Pentagon and how "woke DEI offices" also destroying morale at the Pentagon, when recruitment is a serious issue. 

"You're funding it," Roy reminded. "Don't complain about it while you're funding it!"

These were just examples of opposition that Roy expressed in a single day, though. Earlier in the week, as we covered, Roy and Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), who heads the House Freedom Caucus, led a letter of 43 Republican representatives who urged fiscal responsibility and protecting the border while also keeping in mind the "power of the purse" and wisdom expressed by James Madison. 

A House Freedom Caucus presser is expected on Friday morning, as is a vote series later that same morning. 

