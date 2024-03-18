Bob Good, Chip Roy Lead Letter Insisting Spending Bills Secure the Border

Yet again, Congress is looking to face a government another shutdown as yet another continuing resolution (CR) passed this fiscal year is set to expire. In this instance, we're looking at a deadline of Friday. The various CRs to pass have had issues earning Republican support before, passing with votes from more Democrats than Republicans, even though Republicans control the House. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has been vocal in speaking out against these CRs, and on Monday he and Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) sent out their "Dear Colleague" letter signed on by 41 others members insisting that spending bills actually do something to secure the southern border. The letter made reference to provisions included in HR 2, the Secure the Border Act. The House passed that bill last May.

As the House Freedom Caucus put it when quoting from the letter shared over X, these 43 members are urging their colleagues to "use the power of the purse in this week’s government funding bill to dismantle Biden’s disastrous 'open borders' policies, otherwise Republicans will be actively funding this crisis."

HFC Chairman @RepBobGood and @RepChipRoy led 41 fellow Republicans in urging the @HouseGOP to use the power of the purse in this week’s government funding bill to dismantle Biden’s disastrous “open borders” policies, otherwise Republicans will be actively funding this crisis. pic.twitter.com/BBR7GW0Pw0 — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) March 18, 2024

While border security has long been a priority for House Republicans, the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley, who was allegedly killed by Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela with prior arrests, has upped the sense of urgency.

As the letter began, with added emphasis:

There is an unprecedented assault on the safety of Americans and the sovereignty of our nation due to the “open borders” policies of radical progressive Democrats led by President Joe Biden. The question for House Republicans is, what are we willing to do about it? How many more millions of illegal aliens must be released into America? How many more American lives must be lost at the hands of an illegal alien – like 22-year-old student Laken Riley? How much more power must we see given to China, terrorists, and cartels resulting in how many more deaths of Americans – including those poisoned by fentanyl? At some point, border security has to be more than something aspirational that we simply message on. Is there a point at which we will refuse to let this happen on our watch, or is there no threshold of harm to our nation for which we would refuse to fund the government perpetrating the invasion?

Riley's murder was also brought up in the letter as a warning as to what else could happen, should Republicans not get more serious about securing the border via provisions like those in HR 2. With more serious measures, Republicans are "actively funding" policies such as "Unlawful mass 'parole' programs – via the 'CBP One App' or otherwise – of over 1 million individuals, including the known member of a Venezuelan prison gang who violently murdered Laken Riley..."

To further drive the message home, the letter warns that President Joe Biden's border policies like the ones mentioned above "are intentional and rooted in radical progressive Democrats’ desire to fundamentally remake America," also warning that a "vote to fund this government without policy reforms is a vote for these policies."

It's not just an open border and the consequences that come with it that cause such concerns. As the letter warns, with original emphasis:

Of course, the fact that the funding package includes defense spending means many will rationalize a “yes” vote “for the troops.” Even setting aside the border, the power of the purse should also be used to stop the radical politicization of the Department of Defense. A vote for a funding bill that does not end President Biden’s most disastrous social-engineering policies is a vote for the abortion travel fund, taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries, the “Chief Diversity Officers” and so-called “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” offices destroying morale and recruiting, “climate” policies undermining our war-fighting capabilities, and much more.

The letter closes in part with a direct call to action. "Therefore, we ask you to join us in rejecting the appropriations package (or anything similar) slated to be before the House that will directly fund these disastrous policies, and choose instead to stand against this assault on the American people and use the power given to us by our founders," it reads, as it then closes with a quote from James Madison in Federalist 58 following.

Just as Roy has quoted Madison in floor speeches before when speaking out against such short-term CRs. The letter references Madison early on as well:

"The power we hold in Congress is singular – described by James Madison as the “power of the purse.” A “messaging bill” will not solve the problem. Impeaching Mayorkas will not solve the problem, even though it was important to do. The next government appropriations package funds multiple avenues Biden exploits to release millions into America. From DHS’s abuse of laws to “release” under parole and asylum, to the United Nations and NGOs facilitating the trafficking of humans – the abuse can be checked, if the House of Representatives exercises its constitutional duty," the letter mentioned early on.

As the letter references, the House impeached Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month.

From his own political account, Roy has also highlighted these and other concerns with the bill. Another post of his includes a poll, with virtually all users saying House Republicans should not vote for such spending bills.

#NoSecurityNoFunding - we should not fund open borders and mass releases of dangerous illegal aliens by DHS, a woke Pentagon, the UN, the WHO, massive foreign aid, and more… we should use the power of the purse to force change. https://t.co/pOmxp91uEK — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 18, 2024

Should @HouseGOP vote to fund (at higher levels than Pelosi) DHS / open borders / NGO’s supporting it, woke Pentagon (DEI/Trans Surgeries/Abortion), WHO, UN & related “humanitarian” aid to Hamas, massive general foreign aid, & HHS office of refugee resettlement? #SwampOmnibus — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 18, 2024

Curiously, the letter is missing some members who signed onto a previous letter from last August, with Roy's office showcasing such a letter in a press release highlighting "Texas Republicans to Biden: 'No border security, no funding.'"

This letter is missing the signatures of Texas Republican Reps. Brian Babin, Beth Van Duyne, Nathaniel Moran, Michael C. Burgess, Lance Gooden, Pete Sessions, Ronny Jackson, Morgan Luttrell, and Pat Fallon.

However, Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales did sign onto this letter after not doing so in August. He failed to meet the 50 percent threshold to win his primary on Super Tuesday earlier this month, and will face Brandon Herrera in a May runoff reelection.



