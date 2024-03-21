Schumer's Remarks on Israel Continue to Backfire
Tipsheet

'Absolute Chaos': Illegal Alien Mob Overruns Texas National Guard at the Border

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 21, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

While President Joe Biden, impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Border Czar Kamala Harris continue to insist that their policies are not responsible for the border crisis — one the White House & Co. denied existed for years — while also erroneously stating they're powerless to do anything about the chaos, the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border continues to get worse. 

In a scene that looks more like the border of some war-torn third-world country, and after multiple months of record-setting illegal alien crossings on Biden's watch, a horde of illegal aliens have now stormed Texas authorities in an attempt to forcibly and unlawfully enter the U.S. To call it an "invasion" is anything but hyperbole. 

Watch as Texas National Guard soldiers on the U.S. side of the border near El Paso became overrun on Thursday afternoon, via the New York Post's Jennie Taer (warning: language).

"Absolute chaos," indeed. Notably, this is the kind of chaos President Biden and his administration — including through the federal Department of Justice — are seeking to incentivize and normalize by suing Texas to block state efforts to secure the border, a duty in which Biden is entirely derelict. 

Another clip of the scene along the border as things worsened:

As Townhall reported earlier this week, the Supreme Court of the United States on Tuesday gave Texas the green light to implement SB 4, a state law allowing Lone Star State officials to arrest, detain, and deport illegal aliens. But almost immediately after the Supreme Court ruled that Texas could proceed under SB 4 pending a ruling from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, that court again blocked Texas from operating under the state law to allow the removal of illegal aliens. 

As a result, Texas officials are left only able to try dissuading illegal aliens from unlawfully entering the U.S. after which most of them are processed and released into the country's interior pending an asylum hearing, dates for which are now stretching more than a half-decade into the future — even when a significant majority are ineligible for asylum. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

