Joe Biden Is Back to Pretending His Granddaughter Doesn't Exist

In case you actually thought that President Joe Biden would give up his deadbeat grandfather status when it comes to Navy Joan Roberts, the daughter of Hunter Biden, you would have been proven wrong. During a Women's History Month event at the White House on Monday night that he and First Lady Jill Biden spoke at, Biden mentioned his "four granddaughters" when in reality he has five.

During his remarks, Biden proclaimed "I see a future for all Americans, a future for my daughters, for my granddaughters." This failure to acknowledge Navy Joan is a low move for a president whose allies constantly insist is empathetic.

If it's a matter of mental capabilities for the 81-year-old president, who may have forgotten how many granddaughters he has, that doesn't make it any better.

Last July, the president and first lady shared a statement with People magazine that finally acknowledged their four-year-old granddaughter. The Friday news dump came after even Democratic allies in the mainstream media were calling out the president for his lack of humanity he was showing towards his young grandchild.

As Katie reported at the time:

The acknowledgement comes ahead of a new court date between Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts. The legal proceedings, which have gone on since 2019 when Hunter refused to acknowledge four-year-old Navy Joan Biden as his daughter and was ordered to take a paternity test, have been contentious. In the past, Biden has openly rejected Hunter Biden's daughter and White House staff had been strictly instructed to only discuss six grandchildren. He has repeatedly refused requests to provide security for Navy Joan and her mother. First Lady Jill Biden only hangs six stockings during Christmas decorating each year.

Not long before such a statement came out, Lunden Roberts had dropped her request for the child to receive the Biden name as part of a settlement that was reached that allowed Hunter to make smaller child support payments. He did agree to give his daughter some of his paintings.

While the statement shared with People claimed Hunter and the child's mother, former exotic dancer Lunden Roberts, were "working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter," it didn't take long for cracks to show.

The most recent White House Christmas display did not include stockings of the grandchildren. Previous displays had featured stockings for six of the seven grandchildren, with Navy Joan being conspicuously left out, while even the pets were honored with their stockings.

The first lady also spoke at the event, billed as "the Signing of an Executive Order on Advancing Women’s Health Research." As Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState highlighted, Jill Biden didn't fare much better.

From statements such as "that’s what Joe does best: he takes action--and quickly" to her utter inability to pronounce "endometriosis," the first lady was a mess.

That pronunciation wasn't getting by Kamala! pic.twitter.com/8GiOb6l8yQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 18, 2024



