Even the NYT Is Calling Biden Out for His 'Cold Shoulder and Heart' Towards Granddaughter

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have acted shamelessly when it comes to their seventh grandchild, as they don't even acknowledge Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter. Time after time, the couple has bragged about their "six grandchildren." White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre just this past Wednesday's press briefing refused to speak to the issue. This isn't surprising given her track record of incompetency, but it doesn't make the situation any more excusable.

The reporter in question had brought up an article from The New York Times from the previous weekend, though that's not the only time the leftist media outlet has discussed the family drama. On Saturday, they published a column from Maureen Dowd, "It’s Seven Grandkids, Mr. President."

A significant portion of the column is actually about the columnist's sister, Peggy, a Republican who has voted for Democrats, including the Obama-Biden ticket in 2008 and then even wrote in Biden's name in 2012:

“I watched as you told the nation that you had six grandchildren and you loved each one of them,” she wrote. “I believe that. What I cannot believe and what I find unconscionable is that you refuse to admit or accept the fact that there is a beautiful little 4-year-old girl living in Arkansas by the name of Navy Joan who is your seventh grandchild.” Peggy wrote about Hunter’s high-priced lawyers going down to Arkansas to make sure Navy could not use the Biden name and to slash child support payments. “She has the Biden blood running through her veins, and all she is going to have as a reminder of this are some of Hunter’s original paintings; sounds like a lousy trade-off, if you ask me,” Peggy wrote, referring to the agreement that assigned some of Hunter’s artwork to the daughter he has never met, even though DNA testing in 2019 established his paternity. ... “As she grows up, knowing that her father and paternal grandparents wanted nothing to do with her,” Peggy wrote, “she will probably be able to see a video or two showing her half sister Naomi getting married on the South Lawn and you watching the fireworks on the balcony with little Beau. And if she misses that, there will be plenty of schoolmates to remind her that she wasn’t wanted. Kids can be mean that way.” She asked why Hunter couldn’t act like Tom Brady, who treats his son by Bridget Moynahan, the actress he was dating before he married Gisele Bündchen, the same as the two children he and Gisele had. (Not to mention Arnold Schwarzenegger, who says in a new Netflix documentary series that he has a great relationship with the son he had after a tryst with his family’s housekeeper that broke up his marriage.) “Mr. President, many years ago, you lost your daughter in a horrendous car accident,” Peggy continued. “I know you still carry that pain with you every day because I have watched your face when you speak about her. Please do not throw away your granddaughter.”

The letter is particularly telling in that it comes from a Biden fan, and with excerpts of it being published in such a Biden-friendly outlet. The columnist herself holds nothing back against the president, going on to say "this is not a political issue to us. It’s a human one."

Let's keep in mind that liberals love to point to Biden as a family man, or what they say is his sense of empathy. Biden himself has noted that he ran "to restore the soul of this country, a sense of decency and honor." What might otherwise endear Biden to voters though, makes him come off as that much more of a hypocrite.

After pointing to the matter as "a human one," Dowd adds that "Joe Biden’s mantra has always been that 'the absolute most important thing is your family.' It is the heart of his political narrative. Empathy, born of family tragedies, has been his stock in trade."

"What the Navy story reveals is how dated and inauthentic the 80-year-old president’s view of family is," Dowd also points out, especially since "now we have become vastly more accepting of nontraditional families."

It only gets more charged from there, as Dowd pulls on the heart strings of readers, and hopefully of Biden. After talking about the president's relationship with his son, she notes that "the president can’t defend Hunter on all his other messes and draw the line at accepting one little girl. You can’t punish her for something she had no choice about. The Bidens should embrace the life Hunter brought into the world, even if he didn’t consider her mother 'the dating type.'"

Not only does Hunter consider the mother of his child, Lunden Roberts, a former exotic dancer, to be "hardly the dating type," he also claimed to not recall their encounters. Despite this, he "put her on the payroll of his consulting firm as a personal assistant while she was pregnant. About three months after Navy was born, Hunter took away Roberts’s company health insurance," Dowd's column recaps, in case you need to be reminded of just how terribly Hunter Biden had treated his daughter and her mother.

The part of the column that looks to be getting the most attention is the very end, as Dowd in closing writes that "[t]he president’s cold shoulder--and heart--is counter to every message he has sent for decades, and it’s out of sync with the America he wants to continue to lead."

Unfortunately, the Biden family has shown the country their true colors, especially when it comes to 4-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, but also in their contempt for the American people daring to know more about the cocaine that was just last week discovered at the White House, or when it comes to the t politicized and weaponized Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) is going after the president's top political opponent for 2024.

As is mentioned, and as Townhall has been covering, it was recently revealed that a settlement had been reached between Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, with support payments being lowered and Navy Joan not being allowed to have the Biden name. Instead, she will be given her father's paintings.

From book dedications to Christmas stockings that acknowledge the family dog but not Navy, the Bidens have gone through great lengths to reject the little girl. Joe Biden also claimed to have only six grandkids while speaking to children outside of the White House back in April, demonstrating how he and his family have publicly denied Navy Joan.

