Google CEO Pledged to Use AI to Combat Trumpism
Joe Biden: My Fellow Americans, You're All Idiots
Is This the Most Racist MSNBC Segment to Date?
Is the White House Serious With Its New Term for Illegal Aliens?
American Paralysis and Decline
Fetterman Comes to Boebert's Defense After Her Son's Arrest Prompts Widespread Mockery
Federal Judge Blocks Texas's New Law Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration. Abbott Responds...
The Push to Transition to Electric Vehicles Brings a Major Concern to the...
'Jeopardy!' Blasted for Going Woke
Here's What Obama's DHS Secretary Said About Biden's Border Crisis
KJP Just Made the White House's Response to Laken Riley's Murder Even Worse
On McConnell's Legacy
Michigan Tries Crazy
States Are Moving to Protect Kids Online. Time for D.C. to Follow Suit.
Tipsheet

Townhall Has Learned That Senator Risch Has Endorsed Kari Lake for Senate in Arizona

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 01, 2024 11:30 AM
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Kari Lake continues to bring in the endorsements as she runs for the U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, with Townhall learning that she's also now been endorsed by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member James Risch (R-ID). 

Advertisement

In a statement for Townhall, Risch lambasted both President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats as he applauded Lake. "Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have made America less safe, secure, and prosperous. Arizona needs a Senator who will fight for the American Dream. I am PROUD to endorse Kari Lake for Senate in Arizona. She will fight to secure America’s future," Risch shared.

"I could not be more humbled by the support of Senator Risch. He is a man of integrity who has stood up for American strength and freedom. I am looking forward to winning the Senate seat in Arizona so we can get to work for the American people," Lake also said.

Risch joins a long list of other Republican figures endorsing Lake, with former and potentially future President Donald Trump having endorsed her when she launched her Senate bid last October. Many of Risch's fellow senators, including Marsha Blackburn (TN), Tom Cotton (AR), Joni Ernst (IA), Bill Hagerty (TN), Roger Marshall (KS), Rand Paul (KY), and Tommy Tuberville (AL) have declared their support as well. Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso has also endorsed Lake, as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and NRSC Chairman Steve Daines (MT). In the House, Republican Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah's 4th Congressional District also endorsed her.

When it comes to other brand new endorsements, Sen. John Cornyn (TX), also endorsed Lake on Friday, while Sen. JD Vance (OH) endorsed her on Tuesday.

Recommended

KJP Just Made the White House's Response to Laken Riley's Murder Even Worse Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

The 2024 Senate map already looks favorable to Republicans with the amount of pickup opportunities, and Arizona is considered one of the top races to watch. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who has been an independent since December 2022, has still not indicated whether she'll run for reelection, though she faces an April 1 signature deadline and has yet to file the necessary paperwork.

Regardless as to what Sinema ends up doing, the race between Lake and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego has already been quite the memorable one.

Along with Ohio and Montana, where vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sens. Sherrod Brown and Jon Tester are running for reelection Arizona's U.S. Senate race is considered a "Toss-Up."

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KJP Just Made the White House's Response to Laken Riley's Murder Even Worse Rebecca Downs
Joe Biden: My Fellow Americans, You're All Idiots Matt Vespa
American Paralysis and Decline Victor Davis Hanson
Google CEO Pledged to Use AI to Combat Trumpism Matt Vespa
Is This the Most Racist MSNBC Segment to Date? Matt Vespa
Judge Holds Catherine Herridge in Contempt, Slaps Heavy Fines Until She Reveals Her Sources Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
KJP Just Made the White House's Response to Laken Riley's Murder Even Worse Rebecca Downs
Advertisement