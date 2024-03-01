Townhall Has Learned That Senator Risch Has Endorsed Kari Lake for Senate in Arizona

Kari Lake continues to bring in the endorsements as she runs for the U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, with Townhall learning that she's also now been endorsed by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member James Risch (R-ID).

In a statement for Townhall, Risch lambasted both President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats as he applauded Lake. "Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have made America less safe, secure, and prosperous. Arizona needs a Senator who will fight for the American Dream. I am PROUD to endorse Kari Lake for Senate in Arizona. She will fight to secure America’s future," Risch shared.

"I could not be more humbled by the support of Senator Risch. He is a man of integrity who has stood up for American strength and freedom. I am looking forward to winning the Senate seat in Arizona so we can get to work for the American people," Lake also said.

Risch joins a long list of other Republican figures endorsing Lake, with former and potentially future President Donald Trump having endorsed her when she launched her Senate bid last October. Many of Risch's fellow senators, including Marsha Blackburn (TN), Tom Cotton (AR), Joni Ernst (IA), Bill Hagerty (TN), Roger Marshall (KS), Rand Paul (KY), and Tommy Tuberville (AL) have declared their support as well. Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso has also endorsed Lake, as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and NRSC Chairman Steve Daines (MT). In the House, Republican Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah's 4th Congressional District also endorsed her.

When it comes to other brand new endorsements, Sen. John Cornyn (TX), also endorsed Lake on Friday, while Sen. JD Vance (OH) endorsed her on Tuesday.

I am humbled to have the endorsement of Senator @JDVance1.



He has been a conservative hero in the Senate, standing up for America First values, and never backing down to the DC Swamp.



I look forward to joining him in the Senate to get our country back on track. pic.twitter.com/9IV1m0KtIF — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 27, 2024

The 2024 Senate map already looks favorable to Republicans with the amount of pickup opportunities, and Arizona is considered one of the top races to watch. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who has been an independent since December 2022, has still not indicated whether she'll run for reelection, though she faces an April 1 signature deadline and has yet to file the necessary paperwork.

Regardless as to what Sinema ends up doing, the race between Lake and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego has already been quite the memorable one.

Along with Ohio and Montana, where vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sens. Sherrod Brown and Jon Tester are running for reelection Arizona's U.S. Senate race is considered a "Toss-Up."