Tipsheet

Kari Lake Makes US Senate Bid Official

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 11, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced her bid for U.S. Senate on Tuesday. 

“I am not going to retreat,” the Republican told supporters in Scottsdale, Arizona. “I’m going to stand on top of this hill with every single one of you. And I know you’re on my side as I formally announce my candidacy for the United States Senate.” 

Lake, a former television anchor, has continued to be a top surrogate for former President Trump, and he offered his endorsement in a video played during the event.  

“In the Senate, we have to have a big, strong majority to help me push our America First agenda through and to push it through really fast,” Trump said. “And that starts right here, tonight, by helping Kari Lake win in Arizona. She will win.”

Lake faces Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who’s also running for the GOP nomination. Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is the likely frontrunner for his party. Sen. Krysten Sinema, an independent, has not yet announced whether she will seek reelection. 

Responding to the news, Gallego said "Arizonans know exactly who Kari Lake is — and that's why they rejected her the first time around.”

Lamb, meanwhile, argued he’s a “lifelong conservative who has dedicated my life to protecting Arizonans and keeping them safe when Democrat policies make that job almost impossible. I have been in Arizona fighting for the people that call this great state home. I’m not a talker, I’m a doer, and I win elections. That is what separates me from my opponents.”

