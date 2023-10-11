Kari Lake Makes US Senate Bid Official

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced her bid for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

“I am not going to retreat,” the Republican told supporters in Scottsdale, Arizona. “I’m going to stand on top of this hill with every single one of you. And I know you’re on my side as I formally announce my candidacy for the United States Senate.”

I'm in this for us Arizonans, and when you elect me to the United States Senate, you are electing a mama bear on a mission to protect not just my kiddos, not just my babies.



"Joe Biden has us on a fast track to total destruction. I'm ready to put him on an Amtrak back to Delaware."

Lake, a former television anchor, has continued to be a top surrogate for former President Trump, and he offered his endorsement in a video played during the event.

“In the Senate, we have to have a big, strong majority to help me push our America First agenda through and to push it through really fast,” Trump said. “And that starts right here, tonight, by helping Kari Lake win in Arizona. She will win.”

Lake faces Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who’s also running for the GOP nomination. Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is the likely frontrunner for his party. Sen. Krysten Sinema, an independent, has not yet announced whether she will seek reelection.

Responding to the news, Gallego said "Arizonans know exactly who Kari Lake is — and that's why they rejected her the first time around.”

Our streets and neighborhoods are not a suitable place for people who are severely mentally ill, and no citizen should be…

Lamb, meanwhile, argued he’s a “lifelong conservative who has dedicated my life to protecting Arizonans and keeping them safe when Democrat policies make that job almost impossible. I have been in Arizona fighting for the people that call this great state home. I’m not a talker, I’m a doer, and I win elections. That is what separates me from my opponents.”