Macron Regime Imprisons Right-Wing Opposition Leader Marine Le Pen, Bans Her From 2027 Election

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 01, 2025 5:30 PM
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government has taken an unprecedented step that critics say is aimed at silencing political opposition—imprisoning right-wing leader Marine Le Pen and banning her from the 2027 election. This move, the epitome of authoritarian overreach, underscores the establishment’s push to crush agendas that challenge Macron’s government. 

On Monday, a court ruled that Le Pen cannot run for office for five years after she was found guilty of embezzling European parliament funds. She can appeal the verdict; however, it still wouldn’t make her eligible to run—meaning she cannot run in the 2027 presidential race. She was also given a four-year prison sentence and a 100,000 euro fine. Le Pen will serve two years imprisonment under house arrest. 

With Le Pen, leader of the conservative National Rally, leading in the polls for the next French presidential election, many people believe the sentence was a blatant attempt to stop her from leading the country and derailing Macron’s agenda. 

“Today, it’s not just Marine Le Pen who is unfairly condemned: It’s French democracy that is being executed,” National Rally president Jordan Bardella, who could replace her on the ballot in 2027, said. 

Conservative lawmaker Laurent Wauquiez said the court ruling put “a very heavy weight on our democracy.”

Before receiving her “completely disproportionate” sentencing, Le Pen accused the left-wing judiciary of ensuring her “political death” for crimes she has repeatedly denied. 

Le Pen asserted that barring her from the 2027 election would strip her of the chance to run for president and effectively silence the voices of her supporters.

“There are 11 million people who voted for the movement I represent. So tomorrow, potentially, millions and millions of French people would see themselves deprived of their candidate in the election,” she said during the nine-week trial, adding that prosecutors were “only interested” in preventing her from running for president. 

This isn’t the first time a political opponent challenging the left’s agenda has been singled out.

In Germany, political leaders have pushed to ban the conservative Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, citing unfounded claims of ties to Nazism. Similarly, right-wing politician Calin Georgescu was blocked from running in this year’s presidential election in Romania. She had led first-round polls before the country’s political establishment abruptly “canceled” the election.

Tags: FRANCE

