After a Crushing Defeat in Nevada, Nikki Haley Must Accept This Conclusion
Here Are the Three Republicans Who Saved Alejandro Mayorkas
Here's Who Won the Nevada Republican Primary. It Wasn't Nikki Haley.
Are Republican Senators Stupid or Do They Just Think We Are
Is AI Coming for Your Job?
Fauci Just Contradicted His Own Story on COVID Origins Again
Biden, the Senate, and the Border Fiasco
FAA Chief Pressed on Illegal Immigrants Housed at Airports. Here's How He Responded.
Concerns Over James Biden Remain, Transcribed Interview with Americore's Trustee Reveals
America's Favorite Cookie Takes a Hard Left Turn
Lessons We Can Learn from the Ulvade Shooting
Russian Leaders, Media Laugh Openly at Biden
Think the Recent Jobs Report Is Good? Think Again.
Sports Gambling Addiction Invades Super Bowl Sunday
Tipsheet

Ted Cruz Renews Calls for McConnell to Step Down From GOP Leadership

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 07, 2024 7:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) renewed his calls for Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate Minority Leader over the disastrous border bill. 

Asked during a press conference on Tuesday whether it was time for the Kentucky Republican to go, Cruz, who supported a leadership challenge to McConnell in 2022, said he believes “it is.”

Advertisement

“I think a Republican leader should actually lead this conference and should advance the priorities of Republicans,” Cruz argued.  

He then revisited his argument for new leadership after the disappointing 2022 midterms for Republicans, when a red wave was anticipated. 

“Instead, we lost a seat in the Senate and we barely got a majority in the House," he said. "And I stood up and said, 'look, in any ordinary organization when you’re faced with failure — if you’re running a business and you lose $50 million — you don’t just say, ‘Hey everything’s great, let’s keep doing it.’ No, you sit down and say, ‘What are we doing wrong?’ And at that meeting I turned to Mitch McConnell then and I said, 'look we spent the last two years...with a handful of Republicans joining with Democrats to pass the Democrat agenda..."

Recommended

America's Favorite Cookie Takes a Hard Left Turn Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Cruz argued the border bill is “designed to lose” and claimed it’s “a plan Chuck Schumer is thrilled with.”

McConnell, when asked about Cruz’s comments, was not surprised. 

“I think we can all agree that Senator Cruz is not a fan,” he said.



Tags: MITCH MCCONNELL TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

America's Favorite Cookie Takes a Hard Left Turn Mia Cathell
After a Crushing Defeat in Nevada, Nikki Haley Must Accept This Conclusion Matt Vespa
Here Are the Three Republicans Who Saved Alejandro Mayorkas Matt Vespa
Concerns Over James Biden Remain, Transcribed Interview with Americore's Trustee Reveals Rebecca Downs
Here's Who Won the Nevada Republican Primary. It Wasn't Nikki Haley. Matt Vespa
Are Republican Senators Stupid or Do They Just Think We Are Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
America's Favorite Cookie Takes a Hard Left Turn Mia Cathell
Advertisement