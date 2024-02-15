That Was Fast: Matt Rosendale Already Dropping Senate Bid

Six days after announcing his run for the U.S. Senate race in Montana to challenge vulnerable Democratic incumbent Jon Tester, Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale has already suspended his campaign. POLITICO reported on Thursday night that Rosendale confirmed as much to them.

W/ ⁦@allymutnick⁩ ⁦@burgessev⁩ https://t.co/EBqY8syzQQ — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) February 15, 2024

“By my calculations, with Trump endorsing my opponent and the lack of resources, the hill was just too steep. I spoke with Sen. Daines earlier this week and we both agree that this is the best path forward for Republicans to regain the majority in the U.S. Senate.” — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) February 15, 2024

There is skepticism among House Rs whether he even runs for his House seat again, we hear.



His stmt just says: “Over the next few days I will be back home in Montana with my family and will prayerfully consider what is next.” — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) February 15, 2024

Rosendale's hasty exit from the race isn't shocking, especially as fellow Republicans had been skeptical about his candidacy. Although there had been chatter for months that he would run, he had gone up against Tester before in 2018 and lost, by 3.5 points. Further, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) had already thrown their support behind Tim Sheehy, the CEO of Bridger Aerospace and a former Navy SEAL who had announced last June. Chairman Steve Daines is also from Montana, and had urged Rosendale to stay in the House.

Given his statement, it seems that Rosendale now fully understands the odds, although we'll see if he runs for reelection in the House. He's only represented Montana's 2nd Congressional District since last year, and before that, he had represented Montana's At-Large District from 2021-2023, before they gained a new seat.

Just hours after Rosendale announced his run last Friday, former and potentially future President Donald Trump endorsed Sheehy. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also announced her endorsement of Sheehy on Friday.

Per NRSC Communications Director Mike Berg, Daines shared "I appreciate Matt’s many years of service to Montana. It will take all Republicans working together to defeat Jon Tester in November."

Daines himself also reposted POLITICO, and Sheehy weighed in as well. All statements spoke to the need for a sense of unity in defeating Tester.

I appreciate Matt’s many years of service to Montana. It will take all Republicans working together to defeat Jon Tester in November. https://t.co/1C15XfRLo5 — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) February 15, 2024

Matt, Montana is grateful for your service and for showing Washington, D.C. what it means to hold the line on reckless spending. I know working together we’ll win this race and defeat Jon Tester. — Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) February 15, 2024

Daines and Sheehy aren't the only ones weighing in. Pro-Trump speaker Alex Bruesewitz, who was supposed to speak at the Montana GOP event last week but who told Townhall he was disinvited due to pressure from Rosendale and his allies, also shared his thoughts.

Tagging Rosendale and Sheehy both, Bruesewitz also called for unifying behind Sheehy. He even offered to forgive Rosendale "for getting my speech canceled!"

Bruesewitz himself is considering a run for Congress to represent Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District, as current Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) is retiring.

I’m glad that Matt Rosendale did the right thing and dropped out of the US Senate Race in Montana.



It’s time for Republicans to unite behind Trump-endorsed @SheehyforMT and defeat radical leftist Jon Tester.



I will even forgive @MattForMontana for getting my speech canceled! — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) February 15, 2024

Not long before POLITICO announced Rosendale was dropping out, the NRSC reposted Sheehy sharing a Fox News article that Sheehy was launching a six-figure ad touting the endorsement from Trump. The NRSC had shared such a piece from their own account the day before.

Montana's Senate race is currently considered a "Toss-Up," as is the Ohio Senate race where vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown is running for reelection. Arizona is another "Toss-Up" race, although it's not yet clear if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, now an Independent, is running for reelection. Especially in comparison to 2022, Republicans have numerous opportunities in 2024 to pick up seats.

I’m truly honored to have President Trump’s endorsement in my campaign for the U.S. Senate. Together, we will drain the swamp and put America First! #RetireTester https://t.co/rGRMA3M33u — Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) February 15, 2024

Former Navy SEAL launches massive six-figure ad buy promoting Trump endorsement in key Senate racehttps://t.co/7CvBmojUNL — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) February 14, 2024







