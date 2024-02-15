Something Was Odd in the Video of Climate Activists Pouring Pink Powder on...
That Was Fast: Matt Rosendale Already Dropping Senate Bid

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 15, 2024 7:15 PM

Six days after announcing his run for the U.S. Senate race in Montana to challenge vulnerable Democratic incumbent Jon Tester, Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale has already suspended his campaign. POLITICO reported on Thursday night that Rosendale confirmed as much to them. 

Rosendale's hasty exit from the race isn't shocking, especially as fellow Republicans had been skeptical about his candidacy. Although there had been chatter for months that he would run, he had gone up against Tester before in 2018 and lost, by 3.5 points. Further, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) had already thrown their support behind Tim Sheehy, the CEO of Bridger Aerospace and a former Navy SEAL who had announced last June. Chairman Steve Daines is also from Montana, and had urged Rosendale to stay in the House. 

Given his statement, it seems that Rosendale now fully understands the odds, although we'll see if he runs for reelection in the House. He's only represented Montana's 2nd Congressional District since last year, and before that, he had represented Montana's At-Large District from 2021-2023, before they gained a new seat. 

Just hours after Rosendale announced his run last Friday, former and potentially future President Donald Trump endorsed Sheehy. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also announced her endorsement of Sheehy on Friday.

Per NRSC Communications Director Mike Berg, Daines shared "I appreciate Matt’s many years of service to Montana.  It will take all Republicans working together to defeat Jon Tester in November."

Daines himself also reposted POLITICO, and Sheehy weighed in as well. All statements spoke to the need for a sense of unity in defeating Tester.

Daines and Sheehy aren't the only ones weighing in. Pro-Trump speaker Alex Bruesewitz, who was supposed to speak at the Montana GOP event last week but who told Townhall he was disinvited due to pressure from Rosendale and his allies, also shared his thoughts.

Tagging Rosendale and Sheehy both, Bruesewitz also called for unifying behind Sheehy. He even offered to forgive Rosendale "for getting my speech canceled!"

Bruesewitz himself is considering a run for Congress to represent Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District, as current Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) is retiring. 

Not long before POLITICO announced Rosendale was dropping out, the NRSC reposted Sheehy sharing a Fox News article that Sheehy was launching a six-figure ad touting the endorsement from Trump. The NRSC had shared such a piece from their own account the day before. 

Montana's Senate race is currently considered a "Toss-Up," as is the Ohio Senate race where vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown is running for reelection. Arizona is another "Toss-Up" race, although it's not yet clear if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, now an Independent, is running for reelection. Especially in comparison to 2022, Republicans have numerous opportunities in 2024 to pick up seats. 

