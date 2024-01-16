The Pressure Is Increasing for an Investigation Into Fani Willis

Fulton County DA Fani Willis (D) could be in a heap of trouble when it comes to charges she's brought against former and potentially future President Donald Trump and co-defendants when it comes to the 2020 election. Willis has come under fire for having her "romantic partner," Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade lead the case against Trump, accusations she responded to over the weekend at a church by making it about race. There's also concerns that she's colluded with fellow Democrats on indicting Trump.

Advertisement

Co-defendant Michael Roman has asked for the charges against him to be dismissed, and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) is demanding that Wade turn over communication he had with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office about concerns about political motivations. Now, Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) is asking Georgia State Bar General Counsel Paula Frederick if the board plans "to open a comprehensive review of these reports of violations by District Attorney Fani Willis and Special Prosecutor Wade?"

In his post shared to his X account, Mills reveals "I am formally calling on the Georgia State Bar to step up and immediately initiate an investigation on Fani Willis involvement Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade to bring transparency, accountability, and true justice to Georgia’s legal system."

"Georgia, taxpayers, and President Donald Trump deserve more than this corruption circus and kangaroo courts. This is a direct assault on justice," he also noted, posting that "Departments of Injustice must have accountability."

Mills' letter not only discusses concerns about Willis' romantic relationship with Wade and his lack of qualifications, as well as how requested funds were used specifically when it comes to how "payments received by Wade from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, earmarked for backlogged cases during COVID, have been reportedly used on extravagant trips for the couple, directly benefitting Wllis."

Fani Willis’ corrupt and unethical practices, conflict of interests, and potential collusion with Joe Biden to weaponize her role against a political opponent for blatant election interference should warrant an investigation and her debarment and dismissal. These Departments of… pic.twitter.com/sGCSuKf9qf — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) January 16, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has also filed a complaint against Willis and is seeking a dismissal of the charges against Trump.

Adding potentially even more drama to the situation is what could be Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's hesitation. In late August and early September of last year, Kemp was trending as he expressed an unwillingness to take action against Willis' investigation, including when it comes to calling a special session to impeach Willis. Republican State Sen. Colton Moore had made such a request last August.

"When it comes to specific concerns about Willis, Kemp during a press conference in August said that "up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis' actions, or lack thereof, warrant action by the Prosecuting Attorney Oversight Commission." He also referred to that special session to impeach Willis as "not feasible and may ultimately prove to be unconstitutional."

Now, months later, Kemp is trending once again. Greene spoke to Breitbart about her concerns to do with Kemp, who wants Georgia the state's oversight committee to investigate Willis:

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp (GA) opposes launching a criminal probe into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, instead preferring an oversight committee investigation that would slow-walk accountability, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exclusively told Breitbart News. Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr are seeking to use the state’s oversight committee to investigate Willis for her alleged improper relationship with a top prosecutor in their case against former President Donald Trump, according to Greene. The committee operates like a disciplinary commission with the power to remove county prosecutors from public office. As with all committees, they move very slowly and often are highly political. The committee would not be ready for months to launch a probe, Greene said. Meanwhile, Greene added, Willis’s prosecution is drying up Trump and fellow codefendants’ resources. “I really want to see more action out of state leaders,” Greene said about Kemp’s approach. “I want to be a lot more aggressive.” “They’re [Kemp, Carr] sitting back and waiting,” she said. “It’s also no secret I don’t think either one of them supports President Trump.” In general, Greene said, she likes the creation of the disciplinary committee to investigate county prosecutors, but she cautioned that the proposed committee could be a vehicle to stall an investigation or ignore the alleged corruption. “They want to sit back” and not “weaponize government in any way. ‘We want to let this oversight committee do its job,'” she explained Kemp’s thinking. “But if they sit there and do that constantly, the Democrats are going to keep winning,” she argued.

Advertisement

Greene and Jordan have continued posting about their concerns with Willis to keep up the pressure. Examples shared by Jordan in his lengthy post include "Baselessly targets her political rivals," "Uses taxpayer dollars to outsource work to private attorneys," "Tries to introduce materials during trial without sharing with defense counsel," "Hires Nathan Wade to benefit herself," "Ignores that Wade had been held in contempt," "And pays actual experts lower hourly rates than Wade."

The Daily Caller News Foundation, citing obtained contract documents, has reported that John Floyd, an actual expert in RICO cases has been paid less than Wade, despite Willis' claims that "I appointed three special counsels, as is my right to do, paid them all the same hourly rate."

These are all reasons why I sent a letter to Governor Kemp and GA AG Chris Carr asking them to open a criminal investigation into Fani Willis and Nathan Wade. https://t.co/VsVAr0YMUo — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 16, 2024



