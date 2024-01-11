Fani Willis Secretly Colluded With Democrats On How to Prosecute Trump

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis reportedly used her political power to collude with Democrat colleagues on how to prosecute former President Trump.

According to a Politico report, Willis secretly conspired with the Democrat-run January 6 Committee to gain insight on how to indict Trump while keeping it under wraps and out of the public eye.

The discovery could upend Willis’s case against Trump and grant the former president a major win due to concealed evidence to keep it undiscovered from requirements that would allow defense lawyers to see what was shared.

Politico pointed out that Democrats from the J6 Committee quietly met with lawyers and agents working for Willis in April 2022 at the same time she was conspiring to bring a criminal case against Trump. In an unreported meeting, committee aides let Willis’s team review — but not keep — a set of evidence they had gathered.

More from the Politico’s report:

The committee aided Willis’ nascent probe even as it rebuffed the Justice Department’s requests for material in the separate federal criminal probe of Trump’s election subversion. At the time, one reason the committee was more inclined to cooperate with the Fulton County team than with the federal prosecutors was that federal prosecutors might have been required to disclose the evidence in ongoing criminal cases related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. January 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) had previously described “staff-level contacts” between his panel and Fulton County prosecutors. In early April 2022 — nearly two weeks before the panel’s staff met with Willis’ team — Thompson told reporters he wasn’t aware of how extensive those contacts were. And on Wednesday, Thompson told POLITICO that he did not know about the in-person visit that spring.

The outlet pointed out that since there were no defendants, no defense motions could have been up for discovery. After the J6 Committee shared its findings with Willis, they reportedly destroyed its records.

Mind you, Trump is being prosecuted for allegedly mishandling government documents.

The report found that the J6 Committee violated the civil rights of defendants and witnesses. Then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blocked Republicans from appointing committee members of their choice so that Willis’s plan could be put into motion.

Trump accused Willis of improper behavior, insisting the case, in which he is accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, be dropped.

The former president accused the Georgia District Attorney of being compromised during a hearing over presidential immunity arguments.

“The case has to be dropped,” Trump said. “They went after 18 or 20 people. … She was out of her mind. Now, it turns out that the case is totally compromised. It’s illegal. What she did is illegal. So we’ll let the state handle that, but what a sad situation it is.”