When This Development Was Made Public, You Knew Jim Jordan Would Demand Answers

Well, you knew when this detail was publicized, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wanted more answers about the activities of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her top associate, Nathan Wade. Spencer wrote about the lavish trips the two took “using the Fulton County funds his law firm received.” He was also paid almost $700,000 for his legal services, a move authorized by Willis, which shocked Wade’s ex-wife, who claimed she was unaware of these payments. To make matters worse, Wade often withdrew funds from her account, leaving her destitute. It's not enough to toss the case—that will never happen—but it should damage the credibility of the prosecution team, being exposed as some grade-A sleazebags.

Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, issued a letter to Mr. Wade, demanding he turn over any communications he had with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office over concerns about this probe being a political witch hunt and misuse of federal funds. This Georgia team also met with the January 6 committee, which served as a guiding light in the early days of this RICO case against former President Donald Trump over his activities after the 2020 election:

"The Committee on the Judiciary continues to conduct oversight of politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials. Based on recent reports, we believe that you possess documents and information about the coordination of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office (FCDAO) with other politically motivated investigations and prosecutions and the potential misuse of federal funds. Accordingly, we ask for your cooperation with our oversight.

"On August 14, 2023, with your assistance, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis indicted a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office. According to a recent court filing, you have been paid more than $650,000—at the rate of $250 per hour—to serve as an 'Attorney Consultant' and later a 'Special Assistant District Attorney' in the unprecedented investigation and prosecution of the former President and other former federal officials. This filing also alleges that while receiving a substantial amount of money from Fulton County, you spent extravagantly on lavish vacations with your boss, Ms. Willis.

[…]

"A recent news report corroborates your coordination with partisan Democrats, explaining that you and FCDAO staff 'quietly met' with the partisan January 6 Committee, which allowed you to review information they had gathered. Politico reported that the partisan January 6 Committee provided Ms. Willis's prosecution a 'boost' as she prepared to convene a special grand jury and even 'helped prosecutors prepare for interviews with key witnesses.' The same article suggests that the partisan January 6 Committee provided you access to records it withheld from other law-enforcement entities and even other Members of Congress.

[…]

"The Committee has serious concerns about the degree of improper coordination among politicized actors—including the Biden White House—to investigate and prosecute President Biden's chief political opponent. This new information released recently only reinforces the Committee's concerns about politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials. To advance our oversight, we ask that you please produce the following documents and information for the period of November 1, 2021, to the present:

1. All documents and communications in your possession between or among the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, including yourself, and the U.S. Department of Justice and its components, including but not limited to Special Counsel Jack Smith, referring or relating to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office's investigation of President Trump;

2. All documents and communications in your possession between or among the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, including yourself, and the Executive Office of the President, including but not limited to the White House Counsel's Office, referring or relating to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office's investigation of President Trump;

3. All documents and communications in your possession between or among the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, including yourself, and the partisan January 6 Select Committee referring or relating to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office's investigation of President Trump;

4. All notes, memoranda, documents, or other material in your possession referring or relating to your meetings, conferences, phone calls, or other interactions with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Executive Office of the President, or the partisan January 6 Select Committee;

5. All invoices, including credit card statements and individualized reimbursement requests, submitted by you or your law partners to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office relating to its investigation of President Trump; and

6. All contracts and financial arrangements between you and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office relating to its investigation of President Trump."