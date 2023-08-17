Fulton County DA Fani Willis Could End Up Impeached Thanks to This State Senator

Late on Monday night, a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia indicted former and potentially future President Donald Trump in charges to do with the 2020 election. This is now the fourth indictment against Trump, all of which have been criticized as election interference ahead of the 2024 election. On Thursday, state Sen. Colton Moore, a Republican, issued a letter to the state's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, calling for an emergency session to "review" the "actions" of DA Fani Willis.

"We, the undersigned, being duly elected members of the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate, and compromising 3/5 of each respective house, pursuant to Article IV, Section II, Paragraph VII(b), hereby certify to you, in writing, with a copy to the Secretary of State [Brad Raffensperger], that in our opinion an emergency exists in the affairs of the state, requiring a special session to be convened under the section, for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis," his letter read.

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis.



America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents. pic.twitter.com/gpzg2l5uIU — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023

In his tweet sharing the letter, Moore pointed out that he is "not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents."

Moore is also soliciting donations and calling on people to sign onto a petition.

"Corrupt District Attorney Fani Willis is potentially abusing her position of power by pursuing former President Donald J. Trump, and I am calling on my colleagues in the Georgia legislature to join me in calling for an emergency session to investigate and review her actions and determine if they warrant impeachment," the petition's text reads. "The politically-motivated weaponization of our justice system at the expense of taxpayers will not be tolerated. I am demanding that we defund her office until we find out what the hell is going on. We cannot stand idly by as corrupt prosecutors choose to target their political opposition."

We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis.



I’m calling on patriots across America to join me in this fight.



DONATE HERE https://t.co/XButDs33Nt — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023

Breitbart was first to report on the letter in an exclusive, which also explained the process of calling for a special session, with Moore's method being one of two ways. The other would entail Kemp calling the session himself.

"We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis," Moore said in a statement included in Breitbart's coverage.

Also included is a statement from Cliff Maloney, who runs America First Georgia Campaigns, and who "told Breitbart News that Moore’s effort to fight back against Willis is the only initiative in Georgia to block Trump’s prosecution."

"Finally, a leader who is stepping up and fighting back against the epidemic of corrupt District Attorney’s that are drunk on power," Maloney said. "Colton Moore is an absolute patriot. He must win this battle and I encourage every liberty loving American to support him."

Moore also appeared on "The Charlie Kirk Show" on Thursday, during which he emphasized the severity of the charges and the punishment involved. The state senator called it "disgusting" that "we have a district attorney using taxpayer money, using her government authority to persecute her political opponent to the tune of the death penalty."

"I will not be a sitting senator in this state and potentially have the former president be executed in the state of Georgia," he also stressed.

Our friends at Twitchy are particularly excited about Moore's efforts, as highlighted by Sam J.'s piece earlier on Thursday. As her piece mentioned, with original emphasis:

Dear Republicans Sitting On Your Hands Waiting to Write Yet ANOTHER Sternly Worded Letter, This is how you fight back. This is how you actually DO something about obvious and blatant corruption, especially when political opponents are being targeted by our justice system. Pay attention, maybe a few of you can figure it out as well. Best, Your Loving Twitchy Team ... You don't have to even be a Trump supporter to look at what is happening in Georgia and realize it's entirely political. Of course, every indictment up to this point has been about keeping Trump off the ballot, not justice - which makes them all political.

Twitchy isn't the only one pumped up. "Finally a Republican" is currently trending over Twitter--one of the many--to do with Moore's efforts.

RealClearPolitics (RCP) currently shows Trump to be the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary, with 54.7 percent support. He's also not that far behind President Joe Biden in a hypothetical matchup for the general election. Biden leads by just 0.4 percent, with 44.4 percent to Trump's 44 percent.

Although Trump and 18 other co-conspirators were indicted on Monday night, with the charges not made public until late in the evening, a Fulton County clerk briefly made the charges publicly available earlier in the day. Excuses abounded, with the claim from Monday being that the charges were "fictitious."

Willis herself couldn't offer much when it comes to such incompetence, since she's not an "expert."

Reporter asks Fani Willis about the supposedly "fictitious" Trump indictment posted online earlier that now matched the official charges:



"I can't tell you anything about what you're referring to... I'm not an expert on clerks duties or even administrative duties so I'm not… pic.twitter.com/FU3qIETmrs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2023

On Tuesday, the excuse was that the previously published charges were supposed to be a "trial run" and was also described as "unofficial and a test sample only." The latest excuse, as Spencer covered at the time on Wednesday, is that the clerk hit "send" when she meant to hit "save."

Kemp addressed the matter over a Twitter with a response to a TruthSocial post from Trump on Tuesday morning reacting to the indictment.

"The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen," Kemp's tweet read in part, also adding that "[t]he future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus."

The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen.



For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I… pic.twitter.com/jaru2iBDo7 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) August 15, 2023



