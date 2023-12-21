So, This Is the Narrative Biden Keeps Going With Then

As Townhall has been covering, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 decision on Tuesday night that former and potentially future President Donald Trump cannot appear on the ballot in Colorado. That Democrats are openly celebrating the decision very much says the quiet part out loud when it comes to the anti-democracy lengths they are willing to go to so as to defeat Trump, though it could very well end up backfiring. And yet President Joe Biden himself still continues to warn that it's Trump who is the danger to democracy.

The Colorado Supreme Court, and others embarking in such a crusade, have pointed to a provision of the Fourteenth Amendment on insurrectionists, claiming it applies to Trump, and that Trump engaged in an insurrection for his actions on January 6, 2021. Jonathan Emord has a column for Townhall as to why that's not the case. Yet Biden still claims it's "self-evident" that Trump "certainly supported an insurrection," adding "there's no question about it," and doubling down on his point by also adding "none, zero," as Katie highlighted.

It wasn't just those remarks that Biden made when pressed by reporters. As our sister site of Twitchy noted, his X account made a post for good measure.

When it comes to the "many threats to our country" that Trump supposedly poses, "the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy," the post claimed. As of Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after the post went up, it has 34,000 replies, many of them taking issue with Biden's claim. There's also 3,000 quoted reposts.

Ah, yes. Nothing says "right to choose" and protecting "voting rights" like refusing to let Americans vote for who they want. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 21, 2023

Disgusting rhetoric from the president, showing his complete support for his administration's authoritarian attack on Republicans, and his support for other Democrat Party attacks on the republic. https://t.co/fsNp8W0kyb — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 21, 2023

There is no greater threat to democracy and the republic than President Biden and the Democratic Party refusing to allow Americans to elect their next president fair and square at the ballot box next November. https://t.co/SACmYWJYMh — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) December 21, 2023

Biden and the Democrats have been saying this before the Tuesday night decision came down, and despite the blatant hypocrisy, they're still looking to go with it.

Further, as Scott Pressler pointed out in his own reply, there's several reasons why Biden's incompetency serves as "an existential threat to our country." And, as Sarah covered, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running against Trump in the primary, wants to know if Biden can be removed from the ballot for his failure to secure the southern border.

You pose an existential threat to our country.



You won’t secure our border, which lets in guns, FBI watchlist terrorists, & drugs.



Your weak leadership inspired Putin to invade Ukraine & Hamas to attack Israel.



You spend recklessly & increase inflation.



You are the threat. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 21, 2023

BREAKING: Ron DeSantis reacts to Colorado Supreme Court ruling at a campaign event this morning



"There was no trial on any of this! [...] Could we just say that Biden can't be on the ballot because he let in 8 million illegals into the country, and violated the Constitution?" pic.twitter.com/JTdWPHZvNz — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) December 20, 2023

The Economist/YouGov actually already conducted a poll about Trump getting kicked off of the ballot, with the poll showing that by 54 to 35 percent, surveyed Americans agree with the Colorado Supreme Court's decision.

A majority, at 62 percent, believe that it is very or somewhat likely that the Court will accept an appeal and issue its own ruling, with a plurality, at 43 percent, saying that if the Court reviews, they'll reverse the decision. Just 23 percent believe the Court will uphold the decision, with more respondents, at 34 percent, saying they are unsure what the Court will do.

This is not the only poll or finding worth paying attention to, though. When it comes to Democrats' overall messaging, it could end up backfiring. Last week we highlighted how a Cygnal poll finds that more Americans actually view the Democratic Party as more extreme, and a Harvard-Harris poll released over the weekend also shows that 59 percent of voters agree with the statement that "Democrats are trying to unfairly scare the voters over Donald Trump by labeling him as a dictator."

It will be interesting to see what other polls are conducted and have to say on the matter of the Colorado Supreme Court decision.

% who approve / disapprove of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling



U.S. adults: 54% / 35%



Democrats: 84% / 8%

Independents: 48% / 35%

Republicans: 24% / 66%https://t.co/BAD7TgXWJD https://t.co/8VirfErcWb pic.twitter.com/PZ2Pd5IZ6w — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) December 20, 2023

