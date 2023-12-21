Hamas Is Given a Choice: Surrender or Die
Tipsheet

So, This Is the Narrative Biden Keeps Going With Then

Rebecca Downs
December 21, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Townhall has been covering, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 decision on Tuesday night that former and potentially future President Donald Trump cannot appear on the ballot in Colorado. That Democrats are openly celebrating the decision very much says the quiet part out loud when it comes to the anti-democracy lengths they are willing to go to so as to defeat Trump, though it could very well end up backfiring. And yet President Joe Biden himself still continues to warn that it's Trump who is the danger to democracy.

The Colorado Supreme Court, and others embarking in such a crusade, have pointed to a provision of the Fourteenth Amendment on insurrectionists, claiming it applies to Trump, and that Trump engaged in an insurrection for his actions on January 6, 2021. Jonathan Emord has a column for Townhall as to why that's not the case. Yet Biden still claims it's "self-evident" that Trump "certainly supported an insurrection," adding "there's no question about it," and doubling down on his point by also adding "none, zero," as Katie highlighted

It wasn't just those remarks that Biden made when pressed by reporters. As our sister site of Twitchy noted, his X account made a post for good measure.

When it comes to the "many threats to our country" that Trump supposedly poses, "the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy," the post claimed. As of Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after the post went up, it has 34,000 replies, many of them taking issue with Biden's claim. There's also 3,000 quoted reposts. 

Biden and the Democrats have been saying this before the Tuesday night decision came down, and despite the blatant hypocrisy, they're still looking to go with it. 

Further, as Scott Pressler pointed out in his own reply, there's several reasons why Biden's incompetency serves as "an existential threat to our country." And, as Sarah covered, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running against Trump in the primary, wants to know if Biden can be removed from the ballot for his failure to secure the southern border.

The Economist/YouGov actually already conducted a poll about Trump getting kicked off of the ballot, with the poll showing that by 54 to 35 percent, surveyed Americans agree with the Colorado Supreme Court's decision. 

A majority, at 62 percent, believe that it is very or somewhat likely that the Court will accept an appeal and issue its own ruling, with a plurality, at 43 percent, saying that if the Court reviews, they'll reverse the decision. Just 23 percent believe the Court will uphold the decision, with more respondents, at 34 percent, saying they are unsure what the Court will do.

This is not the only poll or finding worth paying attention to, though. When it comes to Democrats' overall messaging, it could end up backfiring. Last week we highlighted how a Cygnal poll finds that more Americans actually view the Democratic Party as more extreme, and a Harvard-Harris poll released over the weekend also shows that 59 percent of voters agree with the statement that "Democrats are trying to unfairly scare the voters over Donald Trump by labeling him as a dictator."

It will be interesting to see what other polls are conducted and have to say on the matter of the Colorado Supreme Court decision.

