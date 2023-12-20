Biden Hands Over 'Major Prize' in Latest Hostage Deal
Biden Responds to His Top Rival Being Removed From the Ballot

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 20, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On his way to Wisconsin Wednesday, President Joe Biden was asked by a reporter for his reaction to the Colorado Supreme Court ruling President Trump is ineligible to appear on the state's ballot for the 2024 presidential election. 

During a campaign fundraiser Tuesday night, when the news of the Colorado decision broke, Biden repeated his claim about the threat he believes Trump poses. 

"I want to talk about what I think is even more at stake in this next election: literally the future of American democracy. And it makes everything possible. Let me be clear: Donald Trump poses many threats to the country, from the right to choose to civil rights to voting rights to America’s standing in the world," Biden said. "The greatest threat Trump poses is to our democracy. Because if we lose, we lose everything. When I first ran for president, I said democracy was at stake in America. I think a lot of people, particularly the press, thought I was exaggerating. But they don't think that anymore." 

Biden has been urged by constitutional scholars to condemn the ruling, for the sake of the democracy he claims to be protecting. 

