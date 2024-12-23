NYPD Engulfed in a Sex Scandal Involving Internal Affairs Chief

Internal Affairs isn’t where most cops want to be, or that’s how it’s played off in the movies. It’s the ‘rat squad,’ so you can imagine how bad it looks optics-wise when the ‘cops who police the police’ get roped into an ongoing alleged sex scandal in which they were tasked with doling out some accountability.

The New York Police Department has already lost its commissioner to corruption allegations. Now, its chief of department, Jeffrey Maddrey, has been ousted in an alleged ‘overtime pay for sex’ scandal that’s now forced out the NYPD’s internal affairs chief for not properly investigating the matter (via NY Post):

The NYPD’s Chief of Internal Affairs was forced out Saturday over the bureau’s handling of the disturbing sexual abuse allegations against former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey and other department issues that should’ve been probed. Chief Miguel Iglesias will be replaced in the interim by Edward A. Thompson, a 38-year veteran of the Department, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced. The shake up came after the NYPD launched a department-wide personnel review Saturday in coordination with Mayor Adams following The Post’s reporting on damning allegations that Maddrey demanded sexual favors from an underling in exchange for staggering overtime pay — an apparent “open secret” that police sources and accusers have alleged. A source told the Post that the decision to remove Iglesias came after department officials started looking into how the Internal Affairs department handled the case of Maddrey – which included several ignored requests from Tisch to investigate the immense overtime being doled out by Maddrey. “Above all else, the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau must always be dedicated to preserving integrity and rooting out corruption in all its forms. It is an essential function that is crucial to maintaining honor and nobility in the profession and preserving public trust.” […] Maddrey, the city’s top uniformed cop, was accused by Lt. Quathisha Epps in a formal complaint of forcing her into a sexual relationship and routinely preying up on her, asking for sex in NYPD headquarters, in exchange for overtime. […] Records show that last year Epps worked nearly 1,627 hours of overtime on top of her regular shift, an average of roughly 74 hours a week. The overtime, plus her $164,477 base salary, pushed Epps’ total compensation past $400,000 – and made her the highest-paid NYPD employee. Iglesias, who was “very tight” with Maddrey, ignored many requests from the police commissioner to investigate the lieutenant’s overtime, sources said.

Mayor Eric Adams might become a great asset in assisting the incoming Trump administration in executing their mass deportation plans. Let’s not gloss over the obvious: the city is awash in total corruption, from the NYPD to the now-former school chancellor. There is nothing new except that everyone is getting busted now. Adams has been indicted on federal corruption charges as well. Hence, there is an openness to carry out whatever immigration changes the Trump White House has in store in the coming weeks and months.