A Vindman Is Running for Congress, but Is His Campaign Already in Trouble?

Rebecca Downs  |  November 17, 2023 11:30 AM
On Thursday, Yevgeny (Eugene) Vindman, the twin brother of Alexander Vindman, announced he was running for Congress in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. The seat is an open one for 2024, with current Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger recently making it official she is running for governor in 2025. Democrats certainly look to be in disarray over the announcement, especially when it comes to since deleted posts from Rachel Vindman, the candidate's sister-in-law.

With Vindman's post declaring he's looking to "fight Trump and MAGA extremists," something mentioned before his plan to "serve the people of Virginia," mind you, one would think he'd fit right in with Democrats. But, it would appear that state Democrats may have some questions about him entering the race, as evidenced by Delegate-Elect Joshua Cole's reaction.

Rachel Vindman didn't act too kindly to that, and took it as Cole disrespecting military service. She launched into a profanity-laced tirade and even resorted to name calling.

Although her more fiery posts have since been deleted, especially after the pushback, her clarified ones still express outrage. Further, her repost of her husband still remains, which also take issue with Cole's comments and make reference to both of the Vindman brothers' military service.

As we, and our sister site of Twitchy have covered many before, Rachel Vindman has had a habit of nasty posts full of considerable outrage. This is especially towards Republicans and those who dare to support former and potentially future President Donald Trump. She's even gone after members of Congress' family, specifically House Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik's (R-NY) infant son.

The seat is still considered by forecasts to slightly favor Democrats, but this open seat will nevertheless be a race to watch. Even when Spanberger was running as and won as the incumbent, it was considered one of the more vulnerable races for Democrats. Spanberger had been placed on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) frontline members list early on, though she managed to beat Republican Yesli Vega last November by almost 5 points. Spanberger won the seat in 2018 when she beat the Republican incumbent, then Rep. Dave Brat, by just under 2 points.

