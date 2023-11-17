A Vindman Is Running for Congress, but Is His Campaign Already in Trouble?

On Thursday, Yevgeny (Eugene) Vindman, the twin brother of Alexander Vindman, announced he was running for Congress in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. The seat is an open one for 2024, with current Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger recently making it official she is running for governor in 2025. Democrats certainly look to be in disarray over the announcement, especially when it comes to since deleted posts from Rachel Vindman, the candidate's sister-in-law.

I'm no longer serving in uniform but now I have a new mission. To defend democracy, fight Trump and MAGA extremists, and serve the people of Virginia. I'm running for VA7! pic.twitter.com/niENkAxo5o — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) November 16, 2023

With Vindman's post declaring he's looking to "fight Trump and MAGA extremists," something mentioned before his plan to "serve the people of Virginia," mind you, one would think he'd fit right in with Democrats. But, it would appear that state Democrats may have some questions about him entering the race, as evidenced by Delegate-Elect Joshua Cole's reaction.

I’m sorry - who is this? I’ve never seen this person in our area. At. All. https://t.co/dS1P917fbL — Joshua Cole (@JoshuaCole) November 16, 2023

Rachel Vindman didn't act too kindly to that, and took it as Cole disrespecting military service. She launched into a profanity-laced tirade and even resorted to name calling.

After this disrespectful tirade @natsechobbyist owes @JoshuaCole a formal apology.



You are not entitled to votes nor support no matter how elite your family is. If you want to open your mouth again you’d better be ready to apologize. https://t.co/ET4IECfAzv pic.twitter.com/B06tYPGasw — Kelley Losier (@KelleyLosier) November 16, 2023

I really wanna know what name she called him and then deleted. pic.twitter.com/GYlBoyPzhT — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 17, 2023

Although her more fiery posts have since been deleted, especially after the pushback, her clarified ones still express outrage. Further, her repost of her husband still remains, which also take issue with Cole's comments and make reference to both of the Vindman brothers' military service.

Go grift someplace else.



We have elections literally every year. Your family might be “well known” in your elite, national circles but Virginia voters know the difference between a true servant leader and an opportunist. https://t.co/9w5vqUiYdL — Kelley Losier (@KelleyLosier) November 16, 2023

I deleted my previous tweet because was wrong but my point stands: Eugene and his wife are lifelong public servants. Military members cannot participate in elections and he’s only been retired a year. I know you find his candidacy shocking, but this was unnecessary. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) November 16, 2023

You’re right. The name calling was uncalled for. He triggered me. I think he was incredibly disrespectful to veterans and spouses, but that’s not an excuse. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) November 16, 2023

I'm sure you think you are being a good surrogate for your VA house colleagues looking to run for VA-7, but don't start by questioning @YVindman . Its a bad look. The Vindman's have been fighting for our democracy & for Virginia. I respect your service. But don't disrespect ours. https://t.co/NVt2xzwzQ5 — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) November 16, 2023

As we, and our sister site of Twitchy have covered many before, Rachel Vindman has had a habit of nasty posts full of considerable outrage. This is especially towards Republicans and those who dare to support former and potentially future President Donald Trump. She's even gone after members of Congress' family, specifically House Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik's (R-NY) infant son.

The seat is still considered by forecasts to slightly favor Democrats, but this open seat will nevertheless be a race to watch. Even when Spanberger was running as and won as the incumbent, it was considered one of the more vulnerable races for Democrats. Spanberger had been placed on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) frontline members list early on, though she managed to beat Republican Yesli Vega last November by almost 5 points. Spanberger won the seat in 2018 when she beat the Republican incumbent, then Rep. Dave Brat, by just under 2 points.