AOC Turns On Democrats
Disturbing: Women Can Now Get An Abortion At Nine Months In California
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered
‘Just Don’t’: Jim Clyburn Criticized for Making Yet Shameful Comparison
Abbott's Focus On Real Issues Took Him to Victory, While Abortion and Gun...
Biden Doubles Down on His Agenda After 2022 Midterms
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump!
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well
John James Wins in Michigan
The Magic Number: GOP Still Confident They Can Get to 218 in the...
Marco Rubio Asks What Everyone Is Thinking About States' Ability to Count Votes
Democrat Hillary Scholten Beats DCCC-Boosted Republican John Gibbs
Youngkin Explains the 'Big Message' of Tuesday's Election Results
Kamala Harris’ Husband Has a Message for Dems If Biden Decides Not to...
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House
Tipsheet

Abigail Spanberger Survives Re-Election and Kills GOP Hopes for a Red Wave

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 09, 2022 2:10 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Republican Yesli Vega was a solid candidate to run against incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger. It was not enough. Spanberger getting knocked off this cycle would have been one of the signs that a red wave was coming. Instead, Spanberger survived, killing hopes of a robust Republican House majority emerging during the next session of Congress (via Axios): 


Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger held onto her seat Tuesday evening, per the Associated Press, beating back a challenge by Yesli Vega, a Trump-endorsed county supervisor who made national headlines for her inaccurate comments on pregnancies resulting from rape.

Why it matters: Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which Spanberger has represented since 2019, is one of a handful of closely contested races in the country expected to determine control of the House of Representatives. 

Cook Political Report had rated the district "Lean Democrat" until the week before the election, when it shifted its forecast to "toss-up."

Background: Spanberger, a former CIA officer, pitched herself as a moderate in tune with the district's purple politics.

Her campaign focused on bipartisan legislation she supported, including funding police and banning stock trading by members of Congress.

The rest of last night was marked with disappointment, leading to lengthy debates about how to fix the party in the coming days. Now, will Republicans retake the House—The New York Times, as of 2 am, is giving the GOP an 83 percent chance to reclaim the lower chamber. The final numbers will be unknown, but it won’t be a 20-30-plus seat majority. 

The 2022 political climate was one of the best for Republicans to have a wave year, and it blew up in their faces. I was too optimistic about our chances last night. I’ll own it. 

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered Sarah Arnold
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House Katie Pavlich
Guess What's Causing Delayed Results in Nevada? Katie Pavlich
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well Mia Cathell
National Republicans Should Be Thanking Lee Zeldin Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter