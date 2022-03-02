Vindmans' Hysterical Blame Game on Ukraine Involves Partisan Politics and Personal Attacks

When it comes to the angry left, there are those whose hatred for former President Donald Trump knows no bounds. Perhaps there is no greater example of this than Rachel Vindman, the wife of Alexander Vindman, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and Director for European Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council.

The Vindmans have spoken up against Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which has united people of all political parties. On Wednesday, the House voted 426-3 in favor of a resolution to stand with the Ukrainian people.

However, the Vindmans haven't been able to help themselves from inserting the worst kind of partisan politics and personal attacks against one's family members, including children.

Rachel Vindman had strong reactions to a video message of support from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House Republican Conference Chair. For whatever reason, Vindman decided to drag Stefanik's son, who was born last August, into her blaming of Trump.

.@RepStefanik You have the blood of Ukrainians on your hands. When you hold your new baby I want you to think of the mothers of @Ukraine who will never see their children again because you abdicated your responsibility to hold Trump accountable for his extortion. https://t.co/9vOpDkoGSw — Rachel Vindman ?? (@natsechobbyist) March 1, 2022

The video message makes no partisan remarks whatsoever about Trump or President Joe Biden. In fact, Stefanik mentions a 2018 bipartisan trip she took with other members to Ukraine.

The Vindmans are clearly vindictive people when it comes to destroying not just a former president, but his allies in Congress. Bringing a minor child, especially a baby who wasn't even conceived at the time of impeachment, is taking this Trump Derangement Syndrome to the next level, though.

As our friends at Twitchy highlighted, Vindman's tweet was strongly condemned.

The Vindmans are not only corrupt but completely NUTS. https://t.co/heE60GApFC — PatrioticBabe (@PatrioticBabe_) March 1, 2022

Nevertheless, Vindman doubled down, and complained about "crazies" who "can't debate on the merits so you result to ad hominem attacks or pure stupidity."

This tweet is attracting crazies which, I must say, is a huge honor. I very much appreciate the quote tweets but I especially enjoy your idiotic non substantive comments that tell me you can't debate on the merits so you result to ad hominem attacks or pure stupidity. — Rachel Vindman ?? (@natsechobbyist) March 1, 2022

Alexander Vindman was a witness in the first impeachment effort against then-President Trump. As the Wuhan coronavirus was first impacting the rest of the world outside of China, Democrats in Congress were too distracted by their impeachment efforts.

Curiously enough, Vindman's pinned tweet is about how she's "lost friends due to my activism."

"I have lost friends due to my activism...To them I simply say this is the most authentic version of Rachel Vindman for this season of my life. I don’t know how long this moment will last, but I am committed to doing all I can do now."https://t.co/Slsj9RdAia — Rachel Vindman ?? (@natsechobbyist) October 31, 2021

Alexander Vindman, who is Ukrainian-American, has engaged in his own hysterical blaming when it comes to Putin's invasion of Ukraine from last week. Salon's interview with Vindman published on Monday bears the headline "Lt. Col. Alex Vindman: How Trump's coup attempt encouraged Putin's Ukraine invasion." The subheadline then reads that "Army officer who stood up to Trump: Disinformation from Fox News, GOP is "the reason Russia launched" invasion."

These people are not only dragging six-month-old babies into the matter, but January 6.

Here's an excerpt from one such deranged response from Vindman:

In my opinion, this is going to be an important theme for the Democratic Party going into the 2022 and 2024 elections. The Tucker Carlsons, the Donald Trumps, the Mike Pompeos, they and other Republicans are going to have to own this issue because they are the reason that Russia launched this operation. Putin could have done this at any time. The reason he acted now is not coincidental. Putin started building up his forces in the spring of 2021. This was weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Putin, like Trump, smells vulnerability and exploits it. Vladimir Putin perceived that the United States was distracted and vulnerable. He's been testing our resolve. He's been getting positive signals in that regard. There is blood on the Republican Party's hands. They were partially responsible for what is happening in Ukraine. Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump were basically as popular on Russian TV as they are here in this country. They're constantly being played there. What is the impression given? The United States is divided, and there's an opportunity there. So these folks now own it.

As I highlighted last weekend, a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll found that 62 percent of Americans believe Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump was president, and 59 percent believed that Putin invaded because he saw weakness in Biden.

Trump also reminded the crowd during his keynote address for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last Saturday that Putin did not invade Ukraine under his presidency. He had done so though, in 2014, under President Barack Obama's administration, when Biden was vice president, in addition to last week's invasion.