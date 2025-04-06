Trump's Tariffs Shake the World: 50 Countries Already Fold as 'America First' Strategy Takes Hold

Nearly just a week, after President Donald Trump’s bold new tariffs took effect, over 50 countries, are already at the negotiating table, signaling that the global economic landscape is shifting in favor of American interests. The ten percent universal tariff on imports and reciprocal tariffs targeting roughly 90 nations are proving to be a wake-up call for the world. Countries that once took advantage of unfair trade practices are now scrambling to strike better deals, understanding that America is no longer willing to play the role of the passive consumer. Trump's "America First" approach is pushing nations to reconsider their trade practices, and it's clear that the President's strategy of economic toughness is beginning to pay off.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins acknowledged that Trump’s tariffs have already forced other nations to bend to America’s will. She emphasized that the core purpose of these tariffs is to strengthen the U.S. economy by prioritizing American-made goods and industries. Rollins acknowledged that while the immediate impact of the tariffs may be harsh to digest, the long-term benefits for the country will be significant. She clarified that Trump’s bold policies are laying the groundwork for a more resilient and self-sufficient economy.

“We do already live under a tariff regime in this country, but it’s the tariff regime of China, of Mexico, of Brazil, of Australia, of countries that Mexico won’t take our corn, Australia won’t take our beef,” Rollins said. “The country of Honduras takes more pork than the entire European Union does, American pork, I should say. So, from our farming and ranching perspective, which is what I’m focused on, but happy to talk about anything that it has to, it is time for a change. That’s what this president evoked last Wednesday.”

“We already have 50 countries that have come to the table over the last few days, over the last weeks, that are willing and desperate to talk to us. We are the economic engine of the world, and it’s finally time that someone, President Trump, stood up for America,” she continued.

Trump has implemented a 34 percent tariff on Chinese imports, which is set to take effect next week. In response, Beijing revealed that it would impose a matching 34 percent tariff on American goods starting April 10. In addition, the president will impose two significant tariffs to boost U.S. manufacturing, create jobs, and increase government revenue. On April 9, a ten percent blanket tariff will be imposed on all imports, alongside reciprocal tariffs on goods from approximately 90 countries. The new measures are part of the administration’s strategy to revive American industry and ensure fair trade practices. Among the nations facing steep tariff hikes are Lesotho (50 percent), Cambodia (49 percent), and Madagascar (47 percent). Trump said the goal is to protect American workers and strengthen the country’s economy.