Tommy Tuberville Again Fends Off Attacks From Within, With Some Help From Mike Lee

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) early on Thursday morning once more had to fend off attacks from his fellow Republican senators who sought to break his hold on approving military nominees and promotions by unanimous consent. Tuberville's holds, which he's engaged in for close to a year now, are in response to the Pentagon's illegal abortion policy. Under the policy, which violates 10 U.S.C. 1093, female servicemembers and their dependents can receive paid time off for abortions, and travel expenses are covered if the abortion takes place in another state. There is no gestational limit for such abortions.

Advertisement

While Tuberville is the face of such holds, he's not the only one who has objected to the nominations. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has joined him before as well, and he was a crucial part of Thursday morning's endeavor.

10 USC 1093 prohibits the use of Pentagon funds for abortion.



The sole purpose of this policy is to thwart federal law and facilitate abortions using taxpayer dollars.



So why are some Republican senators attacking @SenTuberville for standing up to this lawless action? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 16, 2023

As was the case earlier this month, Republican Sens. Dan Sullivan (AK), Todd Young (IN), Lindsey Graham (SC), and Joni Ernst (IA) all tried to confirm military nominees, but to no avail. As The Hill reported, "Tuberville sat at his desk unmoved, while Lee, the influential chair of the Senate Steering Committee, rejected the requests for swift approval and argued that Senate Republicans shouldn’t allow the promotions to proceed until the Pentagon drops its policy of paying the travel expenses of service members who obtain abortions."

CNN's Manu Raju noted that the attempt went on from 12:15am to 3:45am, although Lee still declared in a post "I love my job!"

Graham seems ready to back temporary change in procedures to cicrumvent Tuberville. He told me: “We’re not going to let this keep getting worse and worse. We’re at 400-something officers held. It’s like a car wreck on the interstate. … I’m not going to let this go on forever.” https://t.co/T7ad0E91fn — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 16, 2023

It’s nearly 4:00 am in Washington, and I’m walking home after a long night of voting, and then defending @SenTuberville from hours of misguided attacks.



The hours are sometimes long.



I love my job! — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 16, 2023

This comes after the Senate Rules Committee, on a party-line vote, voted on Tuesday in favor of a "a temporary standing order resolution" that would allow Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Republicans don't seem likely to come out in favor of the proposal, though, even when it comes to those who opposed Tuberville's holds on Thursday morning and earlier this month. Graham was even quoted as referring to Tuberville as "very-well liked" in a POLITICO report about that Rules Committee tactic.



While Graham was one of the participants trying to move Tuberville, he may be looking to take action against the Pentagon's policy in another way, according to Punchbowl News:

One option, as we scooped Tuesday, is to have conservative attorney Jay Sekulow and Speaker Mike Johnson file a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the policy. The lawsuit idea, which Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is organizing with Sekulow, would require the speaker’s buy-in because it increases the chances of success. Graham plans to speak with Johnson about it. “There’s a real strong possibility we could win this thing in court,” Graham said. “Holding up military nominees who are innocent of all of this is not the right answer.” Graham said Sekulow told him that the House speaker would have strong legal standing to challenge the abortion policy on the grounds that Congress never appropriated the use of funds for this purpose. Johnson’s staff is discussing the idea but also may be wary of the politics of aligning with Tuberville on an issue — abortion — that has been blamed for Republicans’ recent election losses. Graham says he’ll pursue it regardless of Tuberville’s decision. Tuberville called the lawsuit a “good option” but added: “It’s going to take a while.”

Advertisement

Such a move, which doesn't appear to be definitive yet, would still come many months after Tuberville sought to stand up for the right to life and the rule of law, and after the policy has been in place for some time. And, as Tuberville pointed out, "It's going to take a while."

This isn't all on Tuberville, though, especially in the Democratically-controlled Senate. If the Biden administration won't rescind the policy, Schumer can call nominees up individually, something Tuberville, Lee, and others have pointed to, reminding that he has had such power all along. In fact, Schumer did as much when he caved in September and again in late October.

"Tuberville" continues to trend over X. Lee has also been posting and reposting about his support for Tuberville, and the need for fellow Republicans to support Tuberville as well.

In addition to Lee, Tuberville has significant support from other Republicans, not just in the Senate, but in the House as well. Grassroots leaders and veterans also support Tuberville, as do Alabama voters.

Senator Sullivan keeps referring to generals and admirals who are “being punished” through confirmation delays.



I wish he’d acknowledge who’s punishing them.



It’s not @SenTuberville. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 16, 2023

One of my Senate Republican colleagues just uttered the following words:



“I am directing my ire at President Joe Biden for … the abortion-travel policy.”



Then why are that senator’s remarks directed primarily at shaming @SenTuberville, rather than at President Biden? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 16, 2023

Advertisement

Democrats in Congress fight tirelessly to advance the priorities of Democrats.



Lamentably, so do many Republicans. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 16, 2023

If these Republicans spent half the energy they devote to @SenTuberville fighting the Biden abortion-travel policy instead of @SenTuberville we’d have this thing fixed by now. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 16, 2023

Literally every argument these Republican senators make against @SenTuberville should be directed at Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin, who could end this standoff tonight if they suspended their legally problematic abortion-travel policy. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 16, 2023

Biden could end the military confirmation delay by ending his abortion-travel policy.



He refuses.



Chuck Schumer could end it by scheduling votes the old-fashioned way.



He refuses.



Yet some Republican senators are attacking @SenTuberville—because he’s standing up to Biden. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 16, 2023



