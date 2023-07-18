5,000+ Veterans Tell Tuberville His Opposition to DoD Abortion Tourism Is On-Target

As U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) holds fast in his opposition to the Biden administration's travel-for-abortion policies that smack of illegality, more than 5,000 veterans are backing his position amid outrageous opposition from the White House, Biden's Pentagon brass, and Senate Democrats.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) signed by thousands of "current and former service members of the United States Military, and organizations which support and advocate for the safety and well-being of our service members" veterans declare that they "firmly support Senator Tuberville’s position of holding civilian, general, and flag officers from confirmation by unanimous consent until the DoD rescinds its recently instituted policy of subsidizing abortion."

The veterans state in their letter that they "stand united in condemning this policy" implemented by the Biden administration, saying it is "not just illegal, but shamefully politicizes the military, circumvents the authority of Congress, and exceeds the authority of the Department of Defense."

Addressing some of the incoming Tuberville has faced for his principled stance, the letter shoots down claims that Tuberville's action has had the effect of "negatively impacting military readiness" by noting the "Department of Defense has failed to present any evidence that substantiates this claim."

"To the contrary, it appears true that the politicized agenda of Secretary Austin and the Biden administration are significantly diminishing military readiness," notes the letter. "The American people, include its servicemembers, are disappointed by President Biden and Secretary Austin’s recent decisions to mandate receipt of the COVID-19 vaccines, promote the radical LGBT agenda, and now subsidize abortion."

Those policies, the 5,000-plus veterans say, mean that "the military now faces an unprecedented crisis of recruitment – missing its recruitment goal for the first time ever last year." Instead of catering to Democrat special interests, the veterans say the "focus of our military must be on keeping the American people safe, not advancing the left-wing social agenda."

In closing, the veterans' letter reminds that "[t]here is no truth more profound than the fact that all human life is sacred. The mission of the United States Military is to defend and protect all American lives — not subsidize the practice of destroying innocent and vulnerable American children via abortion with taxpayer dollars."

"By pledging to hold these nominations to the Department of Defense until administration officials reverse course, Senator Tuberville is doing a great service for the American people – including its service members," the veterans reiterate.

Among the thousands of signatories to the letter are fellow veterans in Congress such as former Navy Commander Rep. Andrew Clyde, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna who served in the Air Force, former Navy Rear Admiral Rep. Ronny Jackson, and Rep. Eli Crane who was a Navy SEAL.