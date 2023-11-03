Squad Members Vote Against Condemning Anti-Semitism on College Campuses

On Thursday night, the House voted in favor of a resolution from House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) condemning anti-semitism on college campuses. The resolution specifically calls out "the support of Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist organizations at institutions of higher education, which may lead to the creation

of a hostile environment for Jewish students, faculty, and staff." While it overwhelmingly passed, 23 members voted against it, 22 of whom were Democrats. All members of the Squad excepet one--Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX)--voted against it.

Advertisement

The October 7 terrorist attack that Hamas committed against Israel resulted in 1,400 Israeli deaths, many of them civilians. Men, women, children, and the elderly were all targeted for death in particularly gruesome means. Hamas also engaged in rape, torture, and kidnapping. Americans were also among those killed and held hostage. Since then, there's been an alarming sense of anti-semitism, from students blaming Israel and supporting Hamas, to intimidation and even violent threats against Jewish students.

As the resolution mentioned in part, "on October 9, 2023, the national leadership of Students for Justice in Palestine declared a 'day of resistance' calling on student chapters across the United States to demonstrate by 'not just slogans and rallies, but armed confrontation with oppressors' and following this announcement many chapters issued pro-Hamas statements."

The resolution mentions examples from Stanford University, Cornell University, Brandeis University, and George Washington University.

The response from many universities, especially Harvard and Columbia, has been lacking, with the resolution mentioning that "many administrations of institutions of higher education do not follow the practice of institutional neutrality and frequently speak out on public issues, but have failed to speak out clearly after the October 7 attack by Hamas, and have exposed their lack of regard for their Jewish and pro-Israel students." The resolution thus also "calls on campus administrators to condemn all forms of antisemitism on college campuses[.]"

Tonight, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted (397-22) to condemn antisemitism and support for terrorism on college campuses and to urge college administrators to ensure campuses are safe for Jewish students.



No votes (list of shame): @RepAOC, @Ilhan,… pic.twitter.com/Qbkeqaob2d — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 3, 2023

Among those voting against the resolution included almost all of the Squad members, including Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman (NY), Cori Bush (MO), Summer Lee (PA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA), and Rashida Tlaib (MI). Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (WA), who has accused Israel of being a "racist state," also voted against it.

Although she did not explain her vote, Bush curiously had, just the day before, put out a post claiming she condemns anti-semitism. "I strongly condemn the global rise of antisemitism & my heart breaks for our Jewish neighbors living in fear for their safety," the post read in part.

I strongly condemn the global rise of antisemitism & my heart breaks for our Jewish neighbors living in fear for their safety.



As we call out injustice, we must separate governments from their people. The movement for peace is one that rejects all hate & embraces human rights. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) November 1, 2023

Other Democrats voting "no" included Reps. Earl Blumenauer (OR), Andre Carson (IN), Maxwell Frost (FL), Chuy García (IL), Jared Huffman (CA), Jonathan Jackson (IL), Jim McGovern (MA), Delia Ramirez (IL), Mark Takano (CA), Lauren Underwood (IL), Nydia Velázquez (NY), Maxine Waters (CA), and Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ).

Advertisement

It appears none of the members explained their votes, though some, such as Bowman and Watson Coleman, did ironically speak out against International Day Against Violence and Bullying at School, which was also on Thursday.



Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY) also voted against the resolution. He was the only one who explained his vote choice, citing "free speech" and wanting to know "who defines antisemitism?"

I’m No on H. Res. 798



Free speech means protecting speech you don’t like, not just speech you do like.



Also, who defines antisemitism?



AIPAC made a ridiculous claim that the tweet below, against foreign aid to Israel, was antisemitic. pic.twitter.com/F0xSiANAqF — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 2, 2023

Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY), who has been particularly vocal against anti-semitism, inadvertently voted against the resolution but announced via his official and political X accounts that he changed his vote.

Last week, the Senate passed Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-MO) resolution condemning anti-semitism, but it was not before Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) had objected the week prior, claiming students had "legitimate" concerns.

On the House floor, I mistakenly voted against a resolution condemning campus antisemitism. As a visible and vocal advocate against antisemitism on college campuses, especially in the wake of October 7th, I have submitted a correction for the record.



I have no use for pro-Hamas… — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 3, 2023

Advertisement



