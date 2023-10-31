Suspect Identified for Making Threats Against Jewish Students at Cornell

On Sunday, as we covered at Townhall, online threats were made against Jewish students at Cornell University. Statements went out, university authorities investigated the matter, and Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) and Cornell University President Martha Pollock

also spoke on Monday about the threats to condemn them and stand with Jewish students. On Tuesday, there's already been an update posted to the university website, as a suspect is now in custody.

Statement about suspect identified in online threats against Jewish students.https://t.co/uGeO0C4qkx — Cornell University (@Cornell) October 31, 2023

"We can confirm that a subject has been identified as a suspect in the antisemitic threats made against our Jewish students on Sunday and is currently in custody. We thank the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for their coordination. We will update the public as we have further details to release," the statement from Vice President for University Relations Joel M. Malina read.

Not long after the October 7 terrorist attack that Hamas committed against Israel, Professor Russell Rickford, a history professor at Cornell University, claimed that the attack was "exhilarating" and "energizing." He requested to go on and was placed on leave.

The university told Townhall in a Monday statement that "to your question on the threats made, President Pollack's statement, which went to our community yesterday, is all we have to share at this time."

.@Cornell announced that history prof Russell Rickford, who called the Hamas massacre of 1,400 Israelis "exhilarating" & "energizing," will take a leave of absence after almost 11,000 signed a petition demanding his termination. WATCH Rickford's rant https://t.co/hVHGD04AOP… pic.twitter.com/LrCgq8RY53 — Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 25, 2023

There were 1,400 Israelis killed as a result of that terrorist attack from Hamas. It was the bloodiest day in the country's history, with the most Jews killed since the Holocaust. Men, women, and children alike were murdered in horrific ways. This included babies and elderly Holocaust victims. Hamas didn't merely target their victims for murder, though, but also for rape, torture, and kidnapping. The official Israel X account released images of babies who had been beheaded and burned not long after the attack, as Townhall covered at the time. Americans are also among the dead and those taken hostage. More disturbing details continue to come out about what horrors Israelis were subjected to.

Hochul also shared an update to her own X account on Tuesday.

When I met with Cornell students yesterday, I promised them we would do everything possible to find the perpetrator. Public safety is my top priority and I'm committed to combatting hate and bias wherever it rears its ugly head. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 31, 2023

Prior to that post, Hochul, who has been posting since Sunday about the incident at Cornell, denounced anti-semitism in a separate post. However, as has become a habit of Democrats, including and especially in President Joe Biden's administration, Hochul also tied in other forms of hate.

"There is zero tolerance in New York for antisemitism, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind, and we are deploying every possible state resource to keep New Yorkers safe," that earlier post read in part, despite how there's been a rise in anti-semitism around the country, including on college campuses.

Let me be clear: We cannot allow hate and intimidation to become normalized.



There is zero tolerance in New York for antisemitism, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind, and we are deploying every possible state resource to keep New Yorkers safe. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 31, 2023

During Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre discussed the threats made at Cornell and a task force that the Biden administration had announced earlier that day to monitor anti-semitic incidents taking place on college campuses. It was also when Jean-Pierre condemned anti-semitism in a particularly strong factor, though she failed to come out against pro-Hamas protesters for the "extremists" that they are.

Jean-Pierre has also been among those, though, who focuses on Islamophobia when discussing anti-semitism. She did so last Monday when asked about if there were credible threats about a rise in anti-semitism and she "we have not seen any credible threats." Jean-Pierre then proceeded to discuss Islamophobia and threats against Muslims, and later claimed she misheard the question.

Statistics from the FBI from previous years, as well as more recent NYC hate crimes discussed by the NYPD last week show that there are more hate crimes committeed against Jews than Muslims.

The press secretary also spoke about concerns with Islamophobia during Tuesday's press briefing when asked about the Biden administration's response to Muslim-Americans who are "very angry" and feel that they are not being heard by the president when it comes to their calls for a ceasefire.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks" pic.twitter.com/kefzf05IAE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2023



