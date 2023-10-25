KJP Seeks to Clarify Her Lacking Answer on Anti-Semitism

As Spencer and I covered on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had particularly poor responses when confronted by multiple reporters with multiple follow ups about the rise of anti-semitism, including and especially on college campuses. Jean-Pierre has since claimed, though, that she misheard the question.

The press secretary provided a statement for POLITICO on Tuesday. As that piece mentioned:

“I did mishear the question,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “As I have footstomped many times from the podium and on the air, antisemitism is an abomination that this President has fought against his entire life; and I feel strongly about that work. That’s why, in the briefing room, I have blasted the repulsive increase in antisemitic rhetoric, conspiracy theories, and hate crimes in our nation, calling out that, tragically, this is a rising threat.” During the briefing on Monday, Jean-Pierre said the White House had not seen “any credible threats,” when asked about the administration’s level of concern about increasing antisemitism. She then went on to address “hate-fueled attacks” against Muslim and Arab Americans.

Jean-Pierre also opened Tuesday's press briefing by more forcefully condemning anti-semitism. "All right, I want to make something clear at the top, because I understand how important moral clarity is, especially at this time," she started with. "So, when Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or their identity, when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that is antisemitism, and that is unacceptable. There is no place for antisemitism. Full stop. Period. This is important to the President. It’s important to me personally and to everyone in the administration," she continued.

What followed was once more tying in Muslims and Jews together, though. "Following the Hamas terror attacks in Israel, which were the deadliest for Jews since the Holocaust, the president has been consistent and clear: We must all do our part and forcefully--forcefully speak out against antisemitism, and we must ensure there is no place for hate in America--not against Jews, not against Muslims, not against Arab Americans, not against Palestinian Americans, not against anyone."

It's also worth noting that that Monday response from Jean-Pierre was hit with context from Community Notes over X, just as many of her responses on a variety of issues have been. This applies to clips of her being asked by a reporter asking "what is his level of concern right now about the potential rise of antisemitism in light of everything that’s going on in Israel?

"Look, we have not seen any credible threats," offering as part of her response, going on then address attacks against Muslims.

"But, look, Muslim and those perceived to be Muslim have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks," she continued.

The only time Jews were mentioned in that response was when they were lumped in with Muslims. "And so, one of the things that the president has done is directed his team--Homeland Security team to prioritize prevention and disruption of any emerging threats that could harm the Jewish, the Muslim, Arab Americans or--or any other communities," she said, claiming "that is something that the president has sought to do and--and--since day one.

After her train wreck of a comment yesterday where she denied the existence of threats against Jewish people, Jean-Pierre opens the press briefing today by saying that anti-Semitism is bad. https://t.co/Kwx5pJXZqR pic.twitter.com/3vwS72m2ui — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2023

As the Community Notes message points out, "Jews experience over 5 times more hate crimes than Muslims" according to FBI statistics. Ben Shapiro touched upon such differences in a column posted in Townhall earlier on Wednesday. "Yes, there are occasional acts of targeting of Muslims. They are nothing like the targeting of Jews. They do not follow the same logic, they do not occur anywhere near as frequently, and they are not spurred by a sort of cycle of violence in the Middle East," he wrote.

What the POLITICO report fails to mention, though, is that this was only one of the many questions Jean-Pierre was asked about in which she responded by pointing to Islamophobia and the administration's concern for Muslims.

One exchange and the responses that followed highlighted an apparent lack of appropriate concern for anti-semitic demonstrations on college campuses, which Jean-Pierre herself acknowledged are taking place "across the country."

Jean-Pierre's dismissive response in part involved her repeating "I'm not going to get into" that and promoting the First Amendment rights of such pro-Hamas, anti-Israel students.

"But we, in this administration, are going to always denounce antisemitism, any form of hate--any form of hate. Whether it’s against the Jewish community--right?--anti-semitism, against the Muslim community, Arab American community, or the Palestin--we are going to denounce any form of hate that comes towards those communities," her response also mentioned.



"As it relates to protests — peaceful protests, people have the right to do that. But this is an administration, obviously, obviously, that’s going to be very forceful and very clear about denouncing antisemitism," she offered before moving on.

FBN's @Grady_Trimble: "If you talk to a lot of the protesters, you'll hear anti-Semitism comments."



KJP: "I hear you."



Trimble: "They -- they accuse Israel --"



KJP: "And we're going to always denounce --"



Trimble: "-- of genocide."



KJP: "-- we're always going to denounce… pic.twitter.com/EYSPsUDuKA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 23, 2023



