Here’s Where Chicago BLM Still Stands on Hamas

The pro-Hamas sentiments from the radical left have been a disturbing site to see over the past few days in the aftermath of Hamas attacking Israel over the weekend. There are now reports of over 1,000 Israelis dead, most of them civilians. The brutality of Hamas involved not only murder of women, children, and the elderly, but also rape, torture, and kidnapping. Bodies were desecrated in the streets. As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 22 Americans have been killed by Hamas. And yet groups like Chicago's Black Lives Matter still delight in supporting Hamas, as Katie covered on Tuesday. While the group went and deleted a particularly horrific post from their X account, they still doubled down.

The deleted post in question showed a graphic of a Hamas terrorist paragliding into a musical festival where over 260 people were killed. The stories shared from survivors have been absolutely harrowing. "I STAND WITH PALESTINE" read the graphic.

"That is all that is it!," read the caption for the tweet.

A community note was added to the original post to provide context of the Hamas terrorists paragliding in, to emphasize what it is that the BLM group was supporting.

You see a problem with kids running our social media we don’t. Goofy the dang civil rights era was a lot of kids running a lot. Why can’t kids run an org & it’s social media? Typing of kids let’s talk about the horror that is the life of a Palestinian kid or a Black one 🥱 https://t.co/zT0CRX6BLk — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023

On Wednesday morning, the Chicago BLM X account posted that they had "sent out [messages] that we aren't proud of," still going on to share "[w]e stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free."

The post did not go into any more specifics of the post in question, or why it was that they "aren't proud of it," or if they took it down of their own accord or after experiencing pressure from others.

Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren’t proud of. We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely🇵🇸♥️🖤💚 — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023

If one were to think that the BLM chapter was all of a sudden repentant, though, think again. Throughout Wednesday, the account has also made jokes about people being outraged for the group sympathizing with terrorists, even adding laugh emojis in many of them.

One post from even earlier on Wednesday lamented that the group has been called out for their antisemitism and pro-Hamas sentiments. "When we say Free Palestine, y’all say antisemitic & Hamas," the post complained, going on to claim that "Israel’s terrorism created Hamas & Zionism is a betrayal of the peace of Judaism not those shouting against its genocidal effect on Palestine."

When we say Free Palestine, y’all say antisemitic & Hamas. Israel’s terrorism created Hamas & Zionism is a betrayal of the peace of Judaism not those shouting against its genocidal effect on Palestine. — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023

Another post took issue with one user asking people to "pray for Israel," insisting that their group needs prayer as well. According to this BLM chapter, it is Israel that is in the wrong.

Us too, God please unharden Israels heart & help them to stop bombing children & taking over peoples homes & building fences, god please help them see the beauty & peace that can come of ending genocidal behavior https://t.co/kVBkBjEGpw — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023

Another post showed a GIF of Kermit the Frog furiously typing when it comes to the account "Blocking zionists." Hours later they showed a cat GIF to communicate the same message.

Another post in between those two included yet another GIF of Rihanna gesturing and laughing, with more text to joke around about. The post asked "Zionists" to "consult each other" and "be better devils advocates" since those engaging "make yourselves look awful before we can even clap back," demanding that such users expressing issue with the BLM posts "at least dress it up a bit please."

Zionist & 12, free smoke! Step right up & you too can get blocked. But step it up, consult each other, be better devils advocates, you make yourselves look awful before we can even clap back 😣read your fellow zionists comments & at least dress it up a bit please pic.twitter.com/jtEDulOMmo — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023

Still another post included a GIF saying "YOU BIG DUMMY" when addressing "Zionists."

"Zionists we know we hurt your feelings yesterday. We do sincerely apologize," the post read, likely sarcastic given the unserious nature of the account's posts. "And ya’ll are going super low, with really basic, boring, not clever, racism, zionism & violence & you are just organizing people for us," the post claimed in part."

Zionists we know we hurt your feelings yesterday. We do sincerely apologize. And ya’ll are going super low, with really basic, boring, not clever, racism, zionism & violence & you are just organizing people for us. Are you missing the more you act up the more followers we get? pic.twitter.com/AQpZTeEWFS — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023

There does not appear to have been any posts from the BLM Chicago group on Saturday, when the attacks actually occurred, which resulted in the bloodiest day in Israel's history and saw more Jews killed since the end of the Holocaust. The account appears to have been totally silent on that October 7 date, in fact.

A statement from the BLM Grassroots X account from Monday night is still up as of Wednesday afternoon. "When a people have been subject to decades of apatheid and unimagibable violence, their resistance must not be condemned, but understood as a desperate act of self-defense," the statement claimed early on.

The statement went on to double down on the "apartheid" claim. "Black Lives Matter Grassroots stands in solidarity with our Palestinian family who are currently resisting 57 years of settler colonialism and apartheid," later going onto claim that they "see clear parallels between Black and Palestnian people."

At one clear point, the statement read that "and when we resist they call us terrorists."

Black Lives Matter Grassroots

Statement in #Solidarity with the People of #Palestine. pic.twitter.com/BgsQBAZdis — BLM Grassroots (@blmgrassroots) October 10, 2023

The statement also repeats many of the same problematic talking points that others in support of Palestine have, by calling on the United States to end its support for Israel. "We call on the United States government to immediately stop funding war and redirect the $4 billion in annual spending from the Israeli military to repair the damage caused by the U.S.-backed wars, military air strikes, coups, and destabilizing interventions against oppressed people around the world."

As PublicSq. founder Michael Seifert pointed out over X on Wednesday morning, the BLM movement has received heaps of praise, support, and even funding from Fortune 100 companies.

When you see BLM blatantly supporting terrorism against Israel, never forget that America's largest Fortune 100 companies donated thousands of dollars to the BLM Global Network Foundation.



They include: Uggs, Amazon, Gatorade, Microsoft, Warner Records, Intel, Xbox and Microsoft… — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) October 11, 2023



